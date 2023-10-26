Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
More Microsoft Destruction (Mass Layoffs) Amid Fake "Results" and Entire Unit (and Product) Cut Off Completely, Offices Discarded
This is far from the first time Microsoft sacks loads of "AI" people and shuts down units.
New
-
The Bots Are Ruining the World Wide Web
More and more sites will shut down unless this issue is brought under control
-
[Meme] Ex-Identity and Dark Secrets
behind the mask
-
Silicon Angle (SiliconANGLE) Overrun by Sponsored SPAM of Microsoft and Others
Just to be clear, there are other sites that do the same thing
-
Links 26/10/2023: Twitter/X Sees Scams Flourishing Under the Elon Musk Era
Links for the day
-
Links 26/10/2023: Lots More Censorship Creeping in, Guppy Protocol Specification v0.3.1
Links for the day
-
Phoronix Still Acting Like the Sky is Falling for X11 (Wayland Far More Troublesome)
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
IRC logs for Wednesday, October 25, 2023
-
[Video] False News About False Microsoft Results
Somehow we're meant to think that a company so deep in debt is flourishing and is worth trillions of dollars
-
[Video] Focusing on Sites, Not Third Parties (Such as Social Control Media)
The video above focuses on why Social Control Media or Social Control Networks tend to be a waste of time and a very dangerous trap
-
Google and Microsoft Layoffs Happening Right Now, "AI" is Just Vapourware for Shareholders
Burning money for chatbots (which are technically not "AI") is no panacea
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is Lying, Don't Help Microsoft Relay His Lies
He pretends that Windows could be a success on "smart" phones
-
[Video] OpenSource.Net is No OpenSource.Com
There's already a severe lack of news sources or active blogs
-
Links 25/10/2023: Julian Assange Back in Headlines, His Close Friend Craig Murray Speaks of Being Arrested for Alleged "Terrorism"
Links for the day
-
Links 25/10/2023: Media Molecule Lays Off 20%, Google Shares Full After 'Good' Results
Links for the day
-
Phoronix Publishes AMD Job Ads, Even for a Single Role, Yet Refuses to Even Mention the Latest AMD Layoffs
Follow the money?
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
IRC logs for Tuesday, October 24, 2023
-
Even Worse Than Last Quarter: Devices at Microsoft (and Windows) Down Sharply
Way to help accounting fraud by perpetuating false narratives
-
Microsoft Apparently Has Another Wave of Layoffs (Not Related to Last Week's), "Clown Computing" Again
Regulators must pay closer attention
-
Nothing That Free Software Activists Ever Do or Say Will Satisfy Those Looking to 'Kill' (or 'Cancel') Them
The systematic attempts to silence high-profile Free software voices isn't sporadic, stochastic, or coincidental
-
Winter of Pink Slips: Many Layoffs Today, Not Limited to Microsoft's Latest Wave of Mass Layoffs
A slip by any other name...
-
Seeing the Horizon of Site Upgrades and Migrations
expect further site announcements for months to come
-
Microsoft Propaganda Site: “Speculations Are Rife Regarding the Probabilities of Further Layoffs Being Announced by Microsoft”
operatives in the media will pretend Microsoft just delivered its best results ever
-
Things You Cannot Say If You Are Promoting Free Software and They Try to Kill Your Activism Using Phony 'Scandals'
Sometimes they they not only attack activists but also their parents and spouses
-
Links 24/10/2023: More Shutdowns, Layoffs, and Online Scams
Links for the day
-
[Video] Fedora Project Lowers Standards as Geeks Walk Away
A Fedora project without a real community and with very low budget simply cannot stay ahead
-
Linux Sites Getting Paid to Sell Windows, Not GNU/Linux, and There Are Fake (Paid for) 'Reviews'
Unethical 'journalism' is back to CNX
-
[Video] Techrights Videos Adapting to New Site Workflow
we're planning to get back to the rhythm of video production as early as this afternoon
-
New Talk by Richard M. Stallman (RMS): Free Software and Your Freedom (HCPP23)
we've converted (encoded) the whole thing and you can watch it
-
Wall Street is Abandoning Microsoft, Seeing That the G.A.I Hype Parade Was All in Vain (It's Losses, Not a Prospect of Profits)