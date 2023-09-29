According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Abandoning Windows May Not be Enough

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



THE market share of Windows is estimated to be down to 68% on desktops/laptops as of this month (GNU/Linux is at over 7%). But that sort of overlooks the broader trend, wherein Windows is actually lot smaller because many people use tablets, phones etc.

When GNU/Linux started in the 1980s not many people had computers at home. Some had a computer terminal at work, mechanical phones were already becoming common and prevalent, and UNIX was sometimes used at the back end.

The very concept of escaping Windows for freedom has changed because many people abandoned Windows (for good reasons) and instead adopted something else which barely emancipated them. They're still freedom-deprived. Perhaps one key objective for the coming decades is explaining to people what digital freedom means and how to pursue that. █