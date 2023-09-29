Abandoning Windows May Not be Enough
THE market share of Windows is estimated to be down to 68% on desktops/laptops as of this month (GNU/Linux is at over 7%). But that sort of overlooks the broader trend, wherein Windows is actually lot smaller because many people use tablets, phones etc.
When GNU/Linux started in the 1980s not many people had computers at home. Some had a computer terminal at work, mechanical phones were already becoming common and prevalent, and UNIX was sometimes used at the back end.
The very concept of escaping Windows for freedom has changed because many people abandoned Windows (for good reasons) and instead adopted something else which barely emancipated them. They're still freedom-deprived. Perhaps one key objective for the coming decades is explaining to people what digital freedom means and how to pursue that. █