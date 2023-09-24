This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.

7 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 24, 2023



You may have migrated over from Windows or Mac OS X to the wonderful world of Linux. You’ve selected a Linux distro (after a bit of fruitful distro hopping), chosen a desktop environment, and studied the basic Linux commands. Or you’ve been using Linux for decades, know the operating system like the back of your hand. Whatever your level of experience, you want some really useful free utilities. Software that enriches your workflow, offers new opportunities, and allows you to tap into new innovations.

Renaming files or folders can be very cumbersome, especially if you want to rename a high number of files. But it is not necessary to click on every single file individually, make some changes just to take the same procedure at the next file. Instead what you need is a batch renamer.

This article picks the best GUI batch renamers. We don’t cover console based batch renamers as they are covered in this separate article. We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups.

