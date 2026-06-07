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3 Weeks of Shells
Today, exactly 3 weeks after setting up a tank for them, we moved the shells closer to my desk. I enjoy seeing them floating, eating, sometimes falling back down to the pebbles (which makes a neat sound). Their number is growing and they grow individually too. They are fed once in two days, typically. That gives them enough time to pick up and clean up food remnants. That helps keep the water clean and clear.
With 3 more days til our anniversary (5 days after Phoronix turns 22 we too turn 22) it seems like we have much to be cheerful about. Recently I began a very long series about severe corruption in Portugal and the EU. I expect backlash from those who are exposed by it, but such backlash is typically a reinforcing/affirming factor - it serves to show that we are effective.
Two weeks from now we'll have the longest day of the year. █
Image source: Assorted sea shells on shore