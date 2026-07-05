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DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2
DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.
It also fixes a shader compiler regression in Fallout 3 that would cause rendering issues with MSAA, a regression in Empire Earth 2 where certain fixed-function setups weren’t handled correctly, and a rendering regression affecting numerous D3D9 games, including Black Mesa, Gothic 3, and GTA IV.