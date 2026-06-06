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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Dynamic Music Pill - GNOME Shell extension - LinuxLinks
Dynamic Music Pill is a GNOME Shell extension that adds a polished desktop music widget for MPRIS-compatible players.
It can be placed in Dash-to-Dock, Ubuntu Dock, or the top panel, and combines album art, track details, playback controls, and an optional pop-up interface in a layout that’s designed to blend neatly with the desktop.
This is free and open source software.
draw - simple drawing tool for the terminal - LinuxLinks
draw is a simple drawing tool for the terminal. It lets you sketch directly inside a terminal window by holding down the mouse button and moving across the screen. It also supports boxes, text insertion, coloured drawing characters, and saving drawings to a text file.
This is free and open source software.
Kapytal - desktop personal finance manager - LinuxLinks
Kapytal is a desktop personal finance manager designed for tracking income, expenses, investments, and household finances.
It offers a PyQt interface with support for multiple account structures, transaction types, currencies, categories, payees, tags, and chart-based reporting.
This is free and open source software.
Linux Cleaner - make routine Linux maintenance easier - LinuxLinks
Linux Cleaner is a Python utility designed to make routine Linux maintenance easier by bringing common cleanup tasks together in a simple interface.
It helps users free storage space by running built-in commands for clearing different kinds of system data and package-related cache, so they do not need to remember and type each cleanup command manually.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX running Linux - Cores - LinuxLinks
This is a series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is very different from a conventional mini PC. It’s a compact workstation and mini-server class machine built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor. The model I’m testing offers far more expansion than a typical mini PC, including PCIe expansion, 4 M.2 NVMe slots, an internal 350 W power supply, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE ports.
FinanzPilot - self-hosted personal finance web application - LinuxLinks
FinanzPilot is a self-hosted personal finance web application designed for tracking income, expenses, accounts, recurring transactions, loans, and imported bank data without relying on a third-party SaaS platform.
It combines a Laravel backend with a Vue/Inertia frontend, offers Docker Compose deployment, and includes privacy-conscious AI analysis where financial data is anonymized before being sent to supported AI providers.
This is free and open source software.
Liberu Genealogy - web-based genealogy and family history platform - LinuxLinks
Liberu Genealogy is a web-based genealogy and family history platform built with Laravel 12, PHP 8.5, Filament 5, and Livewire 4.
It’s designed as a modern self-hosted application for hobbyists and professional genealogists, with a browser-based interface, a modular codebase, and deployment options that include Docker and Laravel Sail.
This is free and open source software.
uCareSystem - automated maintenance utility - LinuxLinks
uCareSystem is a system maintenance utility for Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Raspberry Pi OS, WSL2, and other Debian-based systems.
It brings routine administration tasks together in one tool, helping users keep their machines updated, remove outdated packages and kernels, free disk space, and carry out cleanup work with less manual intervention. The project offers both command-line use and desktop integration, and it has been developed with an emphasis on reliability, pre-run safety checks, and broad compatibility across Debian-family environments.
This is free and open source software.
How to Build a Paperless Document Workflow on Linux - LinuxLinks
Do you manage documents such as insurance letters, tax records, medical bills, and contracts across email, scanned files, PDFs, and paper records? As documents accumulate in different formats and locations, staying organized becomes increasingly difficult.
To solve this problem, many users are adopting paperless workflows that make documents easier to search, organize, back up, and share.
Fortunately, Linux offers a mature open-source ecosystem for scanning and document management. When combined with a reliable document scanner, you can build an efficient paperless workflow without relying on proprietary software or cloud-only services.
In this article, we’ll explore how to set up a Linux document scanning and management workflow, along with the tools commonly used to support it.
Genealogy - family tree PHP application - LinuxLinks
Genealogy is a web-based family tree application for recording family members and their relationships.
Built with Laravel 12, it provides a structured way to manage genealogy data in a modern interface.
This is free and open source software.
MOKKA Budget - desktop household budgeting application - LinuxLinks
MOKKA Budget is a desktop household budgeting application designed to help users maintain visibility over their finances.
It supports planning recurring income and expenses, recording real transactions either manually or through imports, categorising financial activity, assigning budgets to categories, and analysing category trends. The application keeps data local rather than relying on cloud processing or remote storage.
This is free and open source software.
Bleach - terminal-based Linux maintenance utility - LinuxLinks
Bleach is a terminal-based Linux maintenance utility written in Go.
It provides a text user interface with a live system dashboard and menu-driven housekeeping tools, giving users a single place to run common cleanup, update, and maintenance tasks on apt-based systems without dropping into multiple commands manually.
This is free and open source software.