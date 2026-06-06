news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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PC Gamer ☛ I got my hands on Framework's 'MacBook Pro for Linux users' and its tagline isn't just marketing hyperbole
I caught up with Framework CEO, Nirav Patel at Computex this week, and got my hands on the new Framework 13 Pro for the first time. I've been eager to get hold of what it calls 'the MacBook Pro for Linux users' since it was first announced and, while we'll have to wait just a little longer for our review sample to arrive, my first impression is that it's everything you'd want a premium Framework 13 to be.
And everything about that Apple-baiting tagline makes even more sense now I've got to touch the device and talk about exactly what Patel means by it. Though I'm super-excited to get the 13 Pro in and start throwing some games at the Panther Lake Core Ultra 7 and its integrated B390 GPU core, obviously the target is not specifically gamers, it's software developers.
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Linux Links ☛ PELADN WO4 5600H Mini PC: Power Consumption
I test the PELADN WO4 5600H Mini PC's power use tested at idle, under load, and for annual UK electricity costs.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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DenuvOwO hackers are developing a hypervisor for the Linux environment.
The DenuvOwO hacker group, which specializes in cracking Denuvo protection, has begun actively benchmarking its own hypervisor for Linux operating systems. Discussion of this development began in a dedicated Reddit community, where participants expressed great interest in the new tool's potential. According to available information, the development is aimed at overcoming technical limitations and ensuring the functionality of Denuvo-protected games on alternative platforms.
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Technical
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Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: mount namespace for backup jobs (by hand)
It's been ten years since I configured mount on demand backups to reduce the risk of my backups being zapped by mistake. Way back then I wanted to go one step further and use dedicated mount namespaces for backup jobs, but systemd didn't provide the necessary support (and still doesn't, despite the promisingly-named
JoinsNameSpaceOf=configuration option.)
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux promised freedom, but the command line demands something harder in return
Talk to people who've heard about Linux but haven't used it, and they'll often say something like, "Don't you have to use the command line?" It's possible to do more outside the terminal on modern Linux distros, but I'll happily stay in the command line. It's still the primary interface for Linux for serious users.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Make Use Of ☛ 5 operating systems that prove the PC world has more than Windows, macOS, and Linux
If I asked you to name the operating systems people actually use, I would probably get three answers: Windows, macOS, and “Linux, probably.” That is a fair answer in 2026, but it is also a very narrow one. Personal computing has been around long enough to collect a whole menagerie of alternatives, and some of them are still alive, still updated, and still challenging mainstream ideas about how a computer should work.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ Erqos EQSP32CE – An industrial IoT ESP32-S3 PLC with Ethernet, RS232, RS485, CAN Bus, DIN Rail support
Erqos EQSP32CE is a DIN rail-mountable industrial IoT PLC based on an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth SoC and offering Ethernet, RS-485, RS-232, and CAN bus industrial communication interfaces. The IIoT logic controller also features several protected digital (16x) and analog (8x) inputs, eight current inputs, eight “special mode” analog inputs, and sixteen digital outputs with PWM support.>
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Electronics Weekly ☛ Tiny SoM featuring NXP’s i.MX 91 targets Linux-based IoT
The Oxfordshire-based integrator says the SoM delivers an “optimised blend of security, features, and energy-efficient performance” for Linux-based IoT and industrial applications.
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Note that the QS91 comes with a dedicated development system, equipped with Linux BSP.
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