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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2026



Quoting: Docker for Microcontrollers? AkiraOS combines Zephyr RTOS with WebAssembly (WASM) applications - CNX Software —

AkiraOS is a Zephyr-based embedded OS that runs sandboxed WebAssembly applications on microcontrollers and lets users deploy and update firmware OTA without reflashing. In other words, it’s similar to Docker containers, but for microcontrollers.

The open-source embedded platform separates the OS from the application. That means the firmware stays stable, while apps are independent .wasm binaries deployable over-the-air without touching the OS, and portable so a single binary works on ESP32-S3, nRF5x, or STM32 MCU boards.