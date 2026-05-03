Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

I was listening to my favorite Linux podcast the other night, putting away dishes, as is my evening ritual. Podcasts make light work of chores, don't they? As they lamented the current direction of Mozilla, one of the hosts exclaimed, "Why can't Mozilla just focus on what we care about?"

Mozilla moves away from Firefox, we respond with anger. They move again, we respond again. This is the Mozilla Cycle, but it doesn't have to keep being this way.

The people who care about Mozilla actually care about something vastly different than Mozilla itself. If you're reading this, I expect you, too, care about Mozilla. And what comes to mind when you think of Mozilla?

If you said anything other than Firefox, you're lying. It's Firefox. It's Firefox. Just Firefox. And maybe the MDN, but that's a distant, distant second.