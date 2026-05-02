news
today's leftovers
-
Make Use Of ☛ I switched to Linux for local LLMs and setup that took hours on Windows took minutes
I never thought it would be so challenging to run a local LLM on Windows. Even when it seemed fine, I later realized that the instance was running entirely on my CPU. Configuring drivers, environment variables, and eventually setting up WSL2 after pulling an Ollama model felt like a separate project. And after that, I found it very exhausting to maintain the stack.
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Citizen Lab ☛ Chilling Effects in the Digital Age
Following the Snowden revelations that the Five Eyes had been surveilling their own citizens, Penney found that “people were chilled about accessing matters of really important public policy,” and other topics. Views dropped on privacy-sensitive content, both in the short- and long-term, due to concerns about surveillance.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Unlocking sovereign AI and protected collaboration with confidential computing [Ed: IBM Red Hat uses several bad buzzwords to sell slop, outsourcing, mass surveillance and even back doors]
To address this challenge, confidential computing has been developed, using hardware-based, attested Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) protecting data confidentiality, data integrity, and code integrity while data is in use. This enables protected collaboration and the use of regulated datasets for AI.
-
-