Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

EndeavourOS Titan Neo Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6.4 and KDE Gear 26.04

EndeavourOS Titan Neo is the first minor update to the EndeavourOS Titan release, which arrived on March 12th, 2026, with the Linux 6.19 kernel series and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment. EndeavourOS Titan Neo is here to bump the default KDE Plasma setup to version 6.6.4 and the kernel to Linux 6.19.14.

Star Labs Releases Coreboot Firmware 26.05 with New Features for Its Linux PCs

The new Star Labs firmware introduces a couple of new features, such as support for AMD Cezanne models like the Star Labs Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI-AMD.

Shelly 2.2 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Released with Major UI Revamp

The biggest change in the Shelly 2.2 release is the major UI overhaul to simplify the usage of the application. Say goodbye to the sidebar and the system overview sections at the bottom, as Shelly 2.2’s UI was significantly simplified to a basic, tabbed window where you can just install, update, and manage your packages.

Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Improves Content Server, Native TTS Engine, and More

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2026.05.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO release to be powered by Linux kernel 7.0, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP-FLY micro drone kit offers ESP32-S3-based flight control and ESP-NOW support

The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2026

lazyjournal

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Windows All-Time Lows in Europe, GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Germany [original]

  
'Soft power' gone, less Microsoft, more sovereignty through Free software

 
The ps5-linux project can turn some PlayStation 5 consoles into a Linux gaming machine

  
The open source ps5-linux project has been released, allowing you to turn a PlayStation 5 into a fully fledged Linux gaming machine

 
Lots of Coverage About 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability (Privilege Escalation, Local)

  
kernel issue

 
Canonical Giving up on GNU/Linux, Selling Slop Ponzi Scheme via Ubuntu Brand

  
very bad sign

 
Attack knocks Ubuntu websites, services and Snap store offline

  
If you’re having trouble accessing the Ubuntu website

 
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

  
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISO images are now available for download powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS.

 
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source

  
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories


  
 


 
5 more lightweight Linux distros that go easy on your old Windows PC

  
So, here are five more Linux distributions that are lean, resource-efficient

 
Linux Lite 8.0 RC1 Released! Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

  
Linux Lite, the lightweight, beginner friendly, and Ubuntu based Linux Distribution, announced the RC1 release for the next 8.0 major version yesterday morning

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Evernight Vista – Fedora-based Linux distribution

  
Evernight Vista Operating System is a Fedora-based Linux distribution that aims to make Fedora more approachable for desktop users

 
LiaisonOS – distribution designed for amateur radio emergency communications

  
LiaisonOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for amateur radio emergency communications

 
This month in KDE Linux: April 2026

  
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux”!

 
Ubuntu’s Official Flavour List Is Shrinking, And That’s Not a Bad Thing

  
There are fewer official flavors with 26.04 LTS version. Is it alarming

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Early Impressions of Chrome from a Firefox User and Mozilla Leftovers

  
Mozilla news

 
Software Freedom and GNU Projects' News

  
mostly GNU

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Update

  
GNOME news

 
Kernel Space: Coreboot, Satire (Linux 27), and Linux Kernel 7.x

  
Linux picks

 
Games: DOOM, Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum, Steam on GNU/Linux

  
gaming picks

 
Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Other SBCs, and non-Apple, non-Google 'Smartphones'

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Distrowatch Rankings, Sparky, EasyOS, and HaikuOS

  
OS news and distro news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Applications: "3 powerful Linux apps to try this weekend", diffoscope (Reproducible Builds), and Abstract

  
some software for GNU/Linux

 
Wine 11.8

  
The Wine development release 11.8 is now available

 
Many People Leaving Microsoft GitHub

  
old and new

 
Games: Development, Steam Deck, Subnautica 2, and More

  
Game-related news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Samsung Galaxy Book laptops may take the Android route

 
Titan Neo with some fixes and upstream updates is available

  
Six weeks after our Titan release, we refreshed our ISO, Titan Neo, with some fixes and minor improvements

 
FSF Blogs: It's May, and we've been keeping busy

  
All four teams at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) have been working tirelessly the past four months, and we have a lot to show for it

 
Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds Vulkan GPU Support to Speech to Text on Linux

  
Shotcut 26.4 open-source video editor is now available for download with Vulkan GPU support for Speech to Text on Linux, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and more.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
ludora – Fedora based gaming spin

  
Ludora is a Fedora-based Linux distribution built for gaming systems that also need reliable rollback facilities

 
May Edition / Issue of PCLinuxOS Magazine

  
Links from PCLinuxOS Magazine

 
Kucing7 Linux – Slackware-based Linux distribution

  
Kucing7 Linux is a Slackware-based Linux distribution aimed at developers and office users who want a ready-to-use workstation with a lightweight desktop

 
Kirigami forms and configurations

  
Recently a new submodule has landed in Kirigami: “Forms”

 
This Week in Plasma: Background Apps and Zoom Up-Scaling

  
This week Plasma 6.7 entered its “soft feature freeze” where we stop merging newly-written features and focus on finishing up and merging the ones that were already in flight

 
Kubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon review - Surprisingly nice

  
It has been a while since I last did a proper distro review. But the occasion warrants it. Canonical has released its latest LTS

 
Java SDK updates for Slackware all across the board

  
Today I pushed fresh Slackware packages (for 15.0 and -current

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Collaboration, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Emacs and GNU Emacs Stories

  
4 for today

 
Education Projects and Events (FOSS-Centric)

  
many links, some sad news

 
Kubernetes, Django, and Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DPorts, NetBSD Foundation on GSoC

  
3 picks for today

 
Linux, Open Hardware, and Android

  
some gadgets and boards/projects

 
Mozilla News, Development Reports, and Leadership Changes

  
Mozilla stuff

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security incidents, bugs, and so on

 
IBM Red Hat on OpenShift Pipelines and Slop (Hype, Pyramid Scheme)

  
OpenShift and more

 
KDE: Kirigami and Google Summer of Code (GSoC) GAFAM Funding

  
KDe picks

 
Debian: MiniDebConf Campinas 2026 and New Release of Tails 7.7.1

  
Debian-centric news, a pair of picks

 
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Testing Library Code in GNOME OS, GSoc, and Visu

  
GNOME's latest

 
Games: The Frog for Whom the Bell Tolls, 2026 Open Source Fantasy Draft, and More

  
gaming picks

 
Kernel Space: Linux 7.0 Broke PostgreSQL, Features Removed Due to Slop, "AMD Halo Box Surfaces in Linux Driver Patch"

  
kernel level developments/news

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Applications: Ptyxis, Zed, FOSS Weekly, and Linux App Release Roundup

  
various GNU/Linux applications examined

 
GNU/Linux Ready for Prime Time and Jack Wallen Tries the InfinityBook Max 15

  
Desktop/Laptop: 2 stories in Valnet, ZDNet

 
EndeavourOS Titan Neo Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6.4 and KDE Gear 26.04

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Titan Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
"Well Done!" to Debian GNU/Linux Development Community [original]

  
30 hours ago we began an upgrade

 
Star Labs Releases Coreboot Firmware 26.05 with New Features for Its Linux PCs

  
Star Labs releases Firmware 26.05 with support for AMD Cezanne models like Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I.

 
Shelly 2.2 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Released with Major UI Revamp

  
Shelly 2.2 graphical package manager for Arch Linux systems is now available for download with a revamped UI and various other improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Improves Content Server, Native TTS Engine, and More

  
Calibre 9.8 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with the ability to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel.

 
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0 Is Now Available for Download

  
Arch Linux 2026.05.01 is now available for download as Arch Linux’s ISO release for May 2026, powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and featuring an improved installation experience.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto may finally solve its issue with alarms

 
I installed NixOS on my gaming handheld and immediately regretted it

  
Linux comes in many different flavors and distributions

 
Volla Phone Plinius is a rugged phone that ships with Ubuntu Touch or Google-free Android and mid-range specs

  
It’s also the latest in a line of phones from Volla that ship with a choice of two different operating systems

 
LibreOffice 26.2.3 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

  
LibreOffice 26.2.3 is now available for download as the third point release to the LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with 43 bug fixes.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
‘Mentoring Mondays’ Is Otto Kekäläinen’s Way to Support New Debian Devs

  
In this low‑pressure Monday meetup, Otto Kekäläinen helps aspiring Debian devs untangle packaging puzzles, absorb the culture

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles