multimon-ng is a command-line decoder for a broad range of digital transmission modes used in radio and signalling workflows.

It can decode live streams as well as recorded sample files, and it fits neatly into SDR pipelines where audio is passed in from tools such as rtl_fm or converted beforehand with SoX. As the successor to multimon, it’s aimed at users who want a flexible decoder that can be built and run across several operating systems.

This is free and open source software.