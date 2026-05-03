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Free and Open Source Software
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lazyjournal - inspect logs from multiple sources - LinuxLinks
lazyjournal is a terminal application for inspecting logs from multiple sources through a single text user interface.
It can work with system and user journals, audit logs, ordinary log files, container logs, Compose stacks, and Kubernetes pods, and it also supports access to remote logs over SSH and rsyslog-based collection, which makes it useful for troubleshooting across both local and remote environments.
This is free and open source software.
multimon-ng - decoder for a broad range of digital transmission modes - LinuxLinks
multimon-ng is a command-line decoder for a broad range of digital transmission modes used in radio and signalling workflows.
It can decode live streams as well as recorded sample files, and it fits neatly into SDR pipelines where audio is passed in from tools such as rtl_fm or converted beforehand with SoX. As the successor to multimon, it’s aimed at users who want a flexible decoder that can be built and run across several operating systems.
This is free and open source software.
PHPSSG - Personal Home Page Static Site Generator - LinuxLinks
PHPSSG (Personal Home Page Static Site Generator) is a lightweight static site generator written in PHP.
It uses invokable component classes, output buffering, and plain PHP templates to help developers build composable static websites without needing a third-party templating engine, while still leaving room for custom integrations and alternative renderers.
This is free and open source software.
Aether - visual theming application - LinuxLinks
Aether is a visual theming application designed for Omarchy that extracts colours from wallpapers and builds coordinated themes for a Linux desktop.
It can also be used on other Linux systems, where it generates theme files for supported applications and desktop components so users can integrate them into their own setup.
This is free and open source software.
Crossroads - PHP static site generator - LinuxLinks
Crossroads is a PHP static site generator. It’s used to generate the developer’s own website and is designed for people who want to publish fully static websites instead of serving pages dynamically from a traditional CMS.
This is free and open source software.
matugen - cross-platform color generation tool - LinuxLinks
matugen is a cross-platform color generation tool that helps users build Material You and base16 based themes from a single source image or color.
It is designed for workflows where generated palettes need to be reused across configuration files, theme templates, programs, and websites. On Linux, it can be used as part of a broader theming setup to generate consistent palette data and feed that data into template-driven outputs.
This is free and open source software.
inspectrum - radio signal analyser for examining captured signals - LinuxLinks
inspectrum is a radio signal analyser for examining captured signals, with a particular focus on recordings from software-defined radio receivers.
It helps you inspect signal behaviour visually and interactively, making it useful for reverse engineering, protocol analysis, and general SDR investigation work.
This is free and open source software.
StaticForge - static site generator written in PHP - LinuxLinks
StaticForge is a static site generator written in PHP.
It processes Markdown and HTML content files through an event-driven pipeline to produce deployment-ready websites, uses Twig for templating, and includes a command-line workflow for initializing projects, rendering sites, running a local development server, and publishing output. The documentation also shows a broad built-in feature set for things like menus, categories, tags, RSS feeds, sitemaps, forms, and search.
This is free and open source software.
Notepad Next - cross-platform text and source code editor - LinuxLinks
Notepad Next is a cross-platform text and source code editor that reimplements the familiar Notepad++ workflow for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
Built with Qt, it gives users a native desktop editor for plain text, source files, and general-purpose note taking, while the project continues to add features that make it a practical option for day-to-day editing on Linux.
This is free and open source software.
SigDigger - digital signal analyzer and graphical front end for Suscan - LinuxLinks
SigDigger is a Qt-based digital signal analyzer and graphical front end for Suscan that’s designed to help investigate and extract information from unknown radio signals.
It works with a wide range of software defined radio hardware through SoapySDR and focuses on practical signal analysis tasks such as spectrum inspection, channel analysis, demodulation, recording, and reverse engineering of bursty or difficult transmissions.
This is free and open source software.
Lite XL - lightweight text editor - LinuxLinks
Lite XL is a lightweight cross-platform text editor derived from lite.
It is written mostly in Lua and is designed to stay practical, small, fast, and easy to extend, while also improving usability, font rendering, and CPU usage compared to the original project.
This is free and open source software.
AetherSDR - Linux-native client for FlexRadio Systems transceivers - LinuxLinks
AetherSDR is a Linux-native client for FlexRadio Systems transceivers that communicates directly using the SmartSDR protocol.
Written in Qt6 and C++20, it’s designed to give Linux operators a full-featured desktop interface for controlling compatible radios, monitoring spectrum and waterfall displays, handling transmit and receive functions, and integrating with digital mode and station control tools without relying on Wine or a virtual machine.
This is free and open source software.
10 Useful Free and Open Source Audio Effects, Mixers, and PipeWire Routing Tools - LinuxLinks
Linux has made huge strides as an audio platform. PipeWire has unified many of the rough edges that once separated desktop audio, low-latency production, screen recording, and live streaming.
This roundup examines tools that process, mix, and route audio. Some apply effects such as equalizers, compressors, reverbs, limiters, and bass enhancement. Others help you create virtual devices, patch applications together, control volumes, or host plugins.
This type of software is useful for musicians, streamers, podcasters, gamers, and anyone who wants more control over how audio flows around their Linux desktop.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible here.
rec - records terminal sessions - LinuxLinks
rec is a command-line utility that records terminal sessions and turns them into reusable workflows.
It captures commands run in supported shells together with contextual information such as working directory, exit code, and timing, then lets you replay sessions with guardrails or export them into portable artifacts such as shell scripts, CI/CD pipelines, Dockerfiles, and Markdown documentation.
This is free and open source software.
pwvucontrol - Pipewire volume control - LinuxLinks
pwvucontrol is a PipeWire volume control applet that offers a graphical way to manage audio streams and devices on Linux.
It’s designed to make common PipeWire tasks easier from one interface, including adjusting stream volume, muting audio, checking media information, monitoring signal levels, and selecting the active output device, card profile, and ports.
This is free and open source software.
rtl_433 - receives and decodes radio transmissions - LinuxLinks
rtl_433 is a command-line utility that receives and decodes radio transmissions from low-power devices operating on common ISM bands.
It supports frequencies including 433.92 MHz, 868 MHz, 315 MHz, 345 MHz, and 915 MHz, and works with RTL-SDR and SoapySDR compatible hardware. The software is designed for capturing, decoding, and processing RF data from a wide range of devices, while remaining lightweight enough to run on Linux systems including embedded hardware.
This is free and open source software.
mprisence - bridges MPRIS-compatible media players - LinuxLinks
mprisence is a Linux application that bridges MPRIS-compatible media players with Discord Rich Presence.
It’s designed for people who want fine-grained control over how playback information appears in Discord, with support for a wide range of music and media players plus configurable templates, metadata handling, and player-specific behaviour.
This is free and open source software.
fdf - high performance command line file finder - LinuxLinks
fdf is a high performance command line file finder written in Rust.
It’s designed as a lightweight alternative to tools such as fd and find, with an emphasis on fast directory traversal, regex and glob based searching, and POSIX platform support. The project uses low level filesystem optimisations, parallel traversal, and direct system interfaces where available.
This is free and open source software.