news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Pod-Level Resource Managers (Alpha)
Kubernetes v1.36 introduces Pod-Level Resource Managers as an alpha feature, bringing a more flexible and powerful resource management model to performance-sensitive workloads. This enhancement extends the kubelet's Topology, CPU, and Memory Managers to support pod-level resource specifications (
.spec.resources), evolving them from a strictly per-container allocation model to a pod-centric one.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Goals for GSOC 2026 and Mankala Engine
Firstly, thank you to the entire community and mentors for selecting my proposal for GSOC. Congratulations to all others 🎉
Goals for GSOC
Starting with the goals for ManakalaNextGen, the GUI of Mankala Engine, the main goal is to implement a tournament system for the game. I plan to start with improving the user registrations by giving users the option to create an XMPP account directly from within the game. We can have a minimum of 3 servers, which the game can support. Based on this, we can also have possible player icons and in-game names for the players, which would be displayed in matches.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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BSD
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Nico Cartron ☛ My FreeBSD laptop finally goes to sleep when closing the lid!
This was a small annoyance, so I spent 30 minutes to fix it. Turns out it was easy!
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits last of april 2026
I'm back from my vacation, so time for another weekly recap...
Vacation
Week before last I had a lovely time away in hawaii (The big island). I saw volcanoes (we missing lava fountaining by like 15minutes), lava tubes (really cool (literally) and dark), botanical gardens (unreal flowers), had a dinner/sunset cruise with history and finally a sunset/stargazing trip to the top of mona kea. Super fun! Wish I had another week there to lounge on the beach. If you ever have a chance to go, take it!
I did look at my email and such the first day or so, but after that I was too busy and never took my laptop out even until I got back.
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