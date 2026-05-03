GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Firstly, thank you to the entire community and mentors for selecting my proposal for GSOC. Congratulations to all others 🎉

Goals for GSOC

Starting with the goals for ManakalaNextGen, the GUI of Mankala Engine, the main goal is to implement a tournament system for the game. I plan to start with improving the user registrations by giving users the option to create an XMPP account directly from within the game. We can have a minimum of 3 servers, which the game can support. Based on this, we can also have possible player icons and in-game names for the players, which would be displayed in matches.