news
today's howtos
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Applications
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Linux Links ☛ biodiff – terminal-based binary diff viewer
biodiff compares two files side by side in a hex view and uses alignment algorithms to keep similar regions lined up.
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Instructionals/Technical
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TecMint ☛ watch: The One Linux Command You Keep Forgetting to Use
Every sysadmin hits this situation at some point. You’re watching something (like disk usage or a process), and you keep running the same command again and again to see updates. Using tail isn’t helpful here, and you don’t feel like writing a loop or setting up a cron job.
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: save any buffer as PDF (my new buffer-to-pdf package) | Protesilaos
In this short video I demonstrate my new package for Emacs. It is called buffer-to-pdf. The idea is to save your current buffer to a PDF, while preserving how it looks. [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ Some of our servers revived themselves unexpectedly
We have a whole building, weekend long power shutdown in the building with our machine room that officially starts tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 5am, which is the motivation for our newly added temporary backup MX. Because we like to be in control of both the shutdown and the startup of our machines, we turn machines off in advance for scheduled outages (there's not much we can do about unscheduled ones). For various reasons we did the shutdown earlier this evening.
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Linuxize ☛ netstat Cheatsheet
Quick reference for listing network connections, listening ports, routes, interface counters, and protocol statistics with netstat
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Linuxize ☛ netstat Command in Linux: Network Connections and Statistics
Use the netstat command to list network connections, listening ports, routing tables, interface counters, and TCP states on Linux.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Jenkins on Fedora 44
Jenkins has become the backbone of modern software development workflows, powering continuous integration and delivery pipelines for organizations worldwide.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You cloned a promising C++ project from Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , ran make, and got hit with: cmake: command not found. That single error stops your entire workflow.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You need to run a Windows-only .exe file on your Ubuntu 26.04 LTS desktop.
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