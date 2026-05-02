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Today in Techrights
pdated This Past Day
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Oracle's Debt Grew by Over 50 Billion Dollars in 6 Months
Larry Ellison spent a lot of money buying a lot of the corporate media
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What Linus (Torvalds, the Linux Dude) Meant by "Show Me the Code"
"Show Me the Code" is a common cultural reference
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XBox Will Not Last Much Longer, XBox Chief Admits Problems
Microsoft's latest "results"
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What May 1 Means to Us (and to Many Others)
To me, May 1 means something
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Microsoft Lunduke is 'Pulling a Garrett' by Turning Technical and Legal Debate Over Rust Into a 'Trans Debate'
Don't fall for the demagogue
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Microsoft "Buyout" Offer is Less Than One Year's Salary
So our assumption about this was correct
New
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Links 01/05/2026: Microsoft 'Headcount' Decreasing, Apple Quietly Killing Vision Pro
Links for the day
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In Praise of Debian
30 hours ago we began an upgrade
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Yes, GNU/Linux Can Run on Playstation 5, But Don't Buy It, Learn From Sony's Past of Rootkit and PS3 Betrayal
Millions of Playstation 3 owners will never forget what Sony did to them
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Dealing With Demagogue in Free Software
Don't spread their ideology and never participate in any of their projects
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Links 01/05/2026: Regulatory Trouble for Apple, Now Even Mozilla Pushes Back Against Google
Links for the day
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part X - European Patent Office Managers Have Crossed Red Lines, According to Themselves
The girlfriend of the President of the European Patent Office (EPO) is trying to muzzle EPO critics
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Techrights is Still Growing, Attacking Techrights Does Not Weaken the Community
Bullying us for 2+ years does not result in fear, it results in us feeling more emboldened and motivated
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 63 Out of 200: Graveley as a Stripped-Down Version of Garrett in the Particulars of Claim (5RB Barrister Could Do This in One Minute)
Lazily and sloppily, it looks like the barrister took Garrett's claims and tweaked them a little (shortened) for Graveley
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Lots of People Leave IBM, Today IBM Has About 1,000 Workers Fewer Than Yesterday
Confluent "last day" for 800+ people
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Been a Very Busy Week
Next week, as we have no upgrades to prepare for, we should be able to publish at the usual pace of 20+ pages per day
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In New Letter Sent to Chair and Heads of Delegation of the Administrative Council of the European Patent Organisation the Staff Union Explains How to End European Patent Office Strikes
If Campinos continues to behave as he does right now, the Council can show him the door
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Links 01/05/2026: Poems and Continuous Privacy Policy
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Thursday, April 30, 2026
IRC logs for Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Microsoft Debt Rose Almost $50 Billion Since We Moved to Debian
GAFAM has a new name for debt
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
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