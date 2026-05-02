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Kernel Space: Coreboot, Satire (Linux 27), and Linux Kernel 7.x
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Coreboot port almost complete for MSI Pro B850-P AM5 motherboard, current implementation almost boots into Linux
3mdeb has nearly completed porting coreboot to the MSI Pro B850-P AM5 motherboard, enabling key AMD Ryzen 8000 APU features and fixing USB and PCIe issues. The open-source BIOS now boots close to the Linux login screen, with chipset-related faults remaining as the main challenge.
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Satire: Linux 27 Released
The highly anticipated Linux 27 kernel dropped early Tuesday morning, sending ripples of ecstatic validation throughout the developer community. Boasting an incredibly lean codebase, unprecedented compile speeds, and absolute architectural purity, the new kernel version's already being called the crowning achievement of modern computing infrastructure.
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OSTechNix ☛ Linux Kernel 7.1 RC1 Released with Bulk AMD GPU Register Sync Updates
Linux Kernel 7.1-rc1 was released on 26 April 2026, officially closing the merge window with approximately 13,000 non-merge commits.
This release features a massive update for AMD GPU register headers. A single bulk AMD GPU register header sync accounts for roughly 25% of the entire 7.1-rc1 patch.
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Arch Linux May ISO Debuts Linux 7.0 Support and Improved Installer | TechPowerUp
Arch Linux has released its May 2026 ISO snapshot, version 2026.05.01, the first Arch ISO to ship with the Linux 7.0 kernel series, version 7.0.3 to be more precise. The new kernel brings improved hardware detection, particularly useful on newer machines but also on older hardware where previous ISOs sometimes failed to detect certain components. Linux 6.18.25 LTS is still available for those who prefer to remain on the long-term support branch. The updated Archinstall 4.3 installer introduces a new "Additional Fonts" section in the Applications menu. From there, users can pick from Noto Unicode for broad language coverage, Noto Emoji for color emoji support in browsers and apps, and Noto CJK variants for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean characters. The installer now also automatically enables power management services after package installation, fixes bugs with encrypted partition selection and file copying, and adds a completed Hindi translation locale.