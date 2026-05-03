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EndeavourOS Titan Neo Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6.4 and KDE Gear 26.04

EndeavourOS Titan Neo is the first minor update to the EndeavourOS Titan release, which arrived on March 12th, 2026, with the Linux 6.19 kernel series and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment. EndeavourOS Titan Neo is here to bump the default KDE Plasma setup to version 6.6.4 and the kernel to Linux 6.19.14.

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LinuxGizmos.com

ESP-FLY micro drone kit offers ESP32-S3-based flight control and ESP-NOW support

The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

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5 more lightweight Linux distros that go easy on your old Windows PC

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2026

Linux

Quoting: 5 more lightweight Linux distros that go easy on your old Windows PC —

If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone. It's pretty common for older hardware to be left behind as software evolves. However, that doesn't mean your system is ready for an e-waste dump.

As I explored in a recent guide, there is a fantastic selection of Linux distros that can turn your old Windows PC into a responsive machine. I discussed some of these options, such as Linux Lite, Bodhi Linux, and Peppermint OS, in the guide. However, one great thing about Linux is the vast number of options available to meet your needs.

So, here are five more Linux distributions that are lean, resource-efficient, and ready to unlock the untapped potential of your old Windows PC. Each of these distros offers something unique and is backed by a rock-solid foundation.

Read on

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