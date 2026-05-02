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Software Freedom and GNU Projects' News
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Feld ☛ My Mail Hosting Has Come Full Circle
I stopped hosting any mail for a long time and was just "archiving" my mail to a local server, but a year or so ago I regained interest in taking back control as much of it as I could. Especially because it bothers me that some of our most important data is freely accessible to whoever is hosting it. This isn't just an email problem; many people are unaware that their calendars and contacts are just... plaintext, freely available for Google/Apple/anyone to scan, parse, analyze, train, or hand over to governments without your knowledge. If you have the means, I'd encourage you to find a way to take back control of this data because it's not like governments around the world are getting more trustworthy as time goes by...
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GNU ☛ www @ Savannah: Malware in Proprietary Software - Latest Additions
The initial injustice of proprietary software often leads to further injustices: malicious functionalities.
The introduction of unjust techniques in nonfree software, such as back doors, DRM, tethering, and others, has become ever more frequent. Nowadays, it is standard practice.
We at the GNU Project show examples of malware that has been introduced in a wide variety of products and dis-services people use everyday, and of companies that make use of these techniques.
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ health @ Savannah: GNU Health featured at the Cyber|Show UK
GNU Health at the Cyber|Show! Grab a coffee and listen to the 40 min. interview Andy Farnell and Helen Plews made to Luis Falcón in their wonderful show. ❤️
They covered key aspects on citizen and patient data privacy, hospital management, federated health networks, genomics and wearables. In the interview they also talked about the risks associated to commercial, closed sourced electronic health records systems and proprietary mobile applications.
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