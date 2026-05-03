The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

Arch Linux 2026.05.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO release to be powered by Linux kernel 7.0, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.

The biggest change in the Shelly 2.2 release is the major UI overhaul to simplify the usage of the application. Say goodbye to the sidebar and the system overview sections at the bottom, as Shelly 2.2’s UI was significantly simplified to a basic, tabbed window where you can just install, update, and manage your packages.

The new Star Labs firmware introduces a couple of new features, such as support for AMD Cezanne models like the Star Labs Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI-AMD.

EndeavourOS Titan Neo is the first minor update to the EndeavourOS Titan release, which arrived on March 12th, 2026, with the Linux 6.19 kernel series and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment. EndeavourOS Titan Neo is here to bump the default KDE Plasma setup to version 6.6.4 and the kernel to Linux 6.19.14.

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Copy Fail Linux Kernel Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian, Ubuntu, and Others

posted by Marius Nestor on May 03, 2026,

updated May 03, 2026



On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.

Who is affected? This vulnerability primarily affects multi-tenant Linux hosts, container clusters, and standard Linux servers. If you are the only user on your system, you are mostly safe because the vulnerability doesn’t grant remote attackers access by itself, but it can be exploited via local code execution.

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