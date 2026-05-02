Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

ESP-FLY micro drone kit offers ESP32-S3-based flight control and ESP-NOW support

The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

9to5Linux

EndeavourOS Titan Neo Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6.4 and KDE Gear 26.04

EndeavourOS Titan Neo is the first minor update to the EndeavourOS Titan release, which arrived on March 12th, 2026, with the Linux 6.19 kernel series and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment. EndeavourOS Titan Neo is here to bump the default KDE Plasma setup to version 6.6.4 and the kernel to Linux 6.19.14.

Star Labs Releases Coreboot Firmware 26.05 with New Features for Its Linux PCs

The new Star Labs firmware introduces a couple of new features, such as support for AMD Cezanne models like the Star Labs Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI-AMD.

Shelly 2.2 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Released with Major UI Revamp

The biggest change in the Shelly 2.2 release is the major UI overhaul to simplify the usage of the application. Say goodbye to the sidebar and the system overview sections at the bottom, as Shelly 2.2’s UI was significantly simplified to a basic, tabbed window where you can just install, update, and manage your packages.

Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Improves Content Server, Native TTS Engine, and More

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2026.05.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO release to be powered by Linux kernel 7.0, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds Vulkan GPU Support to Speech to Text on Linux

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.2, the Shotcut 26.4 release is here to introduce Vulkan GPU support to Speech to Text on Linux and Windows systems, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and new aspect ratio grid options to the player grid button, including 1:1 Frame, 16:9 Frame, 4:3 Frame, and 9:16 Frame.

Grml 2026.04 Linux Distro Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.19, Based on Debian 14 Forky

Coming four months after Grml 2025.12, the Grml 2026.04 release is powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series and incorporates all the latest package updates and security patches from the upstream software repositories of the Debian Testing branch as of April 2026, which will become Debian 14 “Forky” sometime in 2027.

Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

Earlier this month, the Linux Mint project announced that they have decided to adopt a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint releases, starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, planned for Christmas 2026, so that they can focus more on fixing bugs than shipping newer features.

LibreOffice 26.2.3 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.2, the LibreOffice 26.2.3 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

AerynOS 2026.05 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, New Logo, and More

The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.05 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series. This should provide AerynOS with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and various other enhancements.

Tor Project blog

Tor Project Statement on the Abrupt Cancellation of RightsCon 2026

Tor's work is rooted in the belief that everyone should be able to speak freely, safely, and privately. We build tools that help people connect, communicate, organize, and seek information; especially those facing censorship, surveillance, repression, discrimination, and other forms of vulnerability. The disruption of a space dedicated to advancing these shared goals represents a serious gutpunch to the global human rights community.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2026

Quizbite

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
The ps5-linux project can turn some PlayStation 5 consoles into a Linux gaming machine

  
The open source ps5-linux project has been released, allowing you to turn a PlayStation 5 into a fully fledged Linux gaming machine

 
Attack knocks Ubuntu websites, services and Snap store offline

  
If you’re having trouble accessing the Ubuntu website

 
Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds Vulkan GPU Support to Speech to Text on Linux

  
Shotcut 26.4 open-source video editor is now available for download with Vulkan GPU support for Speech to Text on Linux, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and more.

 
Canonical Giving up on GNU/Linux, Selling Slop Ponzi Scheme via Ubuntu Brand

  
very bad sign

 
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

  
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISO images are now available for download powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Samsung Galaxy Book laptops may take the Android route

 
Titan Neo with some fixes and upstream updates is available

  
Six weeks after our Titan release, we refreshed our ISO, Titan Neo, with some fixes and minor improvements

 
FSF Blogs: It's May, and we've been keeping busy

  
All four teams at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) have been working tirelessly the past four months, and we have a lot to show for it

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
ludora – Fedora based gaming spin

  
Ludora is a Fedora-based Linux distribution built for gaming systems that also need reliable rollback facilities

 
May Edition / Issue of PCLinuxOS Magazine

  
Links from PCLinuxOS Magazine

 
Kucing7 Linux – Slackware-based Linux distribution

  
Kucing7 Linux is a Slackware-based Linux distribution aimed at developers and office users who want a ready-to-use workstation with a lightweight desktop

 
Kirigami forms and configurations

  
Recently a new submodule has landed in Kirigami: “Forms”

 
This Week in Plasma: Background Apps and Zoom Up-Scaling

  
This week Plasma 6.7 entered its “soft feature freeze” where we stop merging newly-written features and focus on finishing up and merging the ones that were already in flight

 
Kubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon review - Surprisingly nice

  
It has been a while since I last did a proper distro review. But the occasion warrants it. Canonical has released its latest LTS

 
Java SDK updates for Slackware all across the board

  
Today I pushed fresh Slackware packages (for 15.0 and -current

 
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source

  
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Collaboration, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Emacs and GNU Emacs Stories

  
4 for today

 
Education Projects and Events (FOSS-Centric)

  
many links, some sad news

 
Kubernetes, Django, and Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DPorts, NetBSD Foundation on GSoC

  
3 picks for today

 
Linux, Open Hardware, and Android

  
some gadgets and boards/projects

 
Mozilla News, Development Reports, and Leadership Changes

  
Mozilla stuff

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security incidents, bugs, and so on

 
Lots of Coverage About 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability (Privilege Escalation, Local)

  
kernel issue

 
IBM Red Hat on OpenShift Pipelines and Slop (Hype, Pyramid Scheme)

  
OpenShift and more

 
KDE: Kirigami and Google Summer of Code (GSoC) GAFAM Funding

  
KDe picks

 
Debian: MiniDebConf Campinas 2026 and New Release of Tails 7.7.1

  
Debian-centric news, a pair of picks

 
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Testing Library Code in GNOME OS, GSoc, and Visu

  
GNOME's latest

 
Games: The Frog for Whom the Bell Tolls, 2026 Open Source Fantasy Draft, and More

  
gaming picks

 
Kernel Space: Linux 7.0 Broke PostgreSQL, Features Removed Due to Slop, "AMD Halo Box Surfaces in Linux Driver Patch"

  
kernel level developments/news

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Applications: Ptyxis, Zed, FOSS Weekly, and Linux App Release Roundup

  
various GNU/Linux applications examined

 
GNU/Linux Ready for Prime Time and Jack Wallen Tries the InfinityBook Max 15

  
Desktop/Laptop: 2 stories in Valnet, ZDNet

 
EndeavourOS Titan Neo Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6.4 and KDE Gear 26.04

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Titan Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
"Well Done!" to Debian GNU/Linux Development Community [original]

  
30 hours ago we began an upgrade

 
Star Labs Releases Coreboot Firmware 26.05 with New Features for Its Linux PCs

  
Star Labs releases Firmware 26.05 with support for AMD Cezanne models like Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I.

 
Shelly 2.2 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Released with Major UI Revamp

  
Shelly 2.2 graphical package manager for Arch Linux systems is now available for download with a revamped UI and various other improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Improves Content Server, Native TTS Engine, and More

  
Calibre 9.8 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with the ability to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel.

 
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0 Is Now Available for Download

  
Arch Linux 2026.05.01 is now available for download as Arch Linux’s ISO release for May 2026, powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and featuring an improved installation experience.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto may finally solve its issue with alarms

 
I installed NixOS on my gaming handheld and immediately regretted it

  
Linux comes in many different flavors and distributions

 
Volla Phone Plinius is a rugged phone that ships with Ubuntu Touch or Google-free Android and mid-range specs

  
It’s also the latest in a line of phones from Volla that ship with a choice of two different operating systems

 
LibreOffice 26.2.3 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

  
LibreOffice 26.2.3 is now available for download as the third point release to the LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with 43 bug fixes.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
‘Mentoring Mondays’ Is Otto Kekäläinen’s Way to Support New Debian Devs

  
In this low‑pressure Monday meetup, Otto Kekäläinen helps aspiring Debian devs untangle packaging puzzles, absorb the culture

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Grml 2026.04 Linux Distro Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.19, Based on Debian 14 Forky

  
Grml 2026.04 GNU/Linux distribution is now available for download based on Debian Testing/Forky and powered by Linux kernel 6.19. Here’s what’s new!

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS stories and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Notifications in OBS and SUSE in Prague

  
SUSECON and more

 
How to build reverse dependencies using Salsa CI and Mentoring Mondays for aspiring Debian contributors

  
Debian news/views

 
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl, MozPhab, and Bugs in Firefox

  
Web related news

 
WordPress in the News

  
some commentary about WordPress

 
Standards: Sovereign Tech Agency, Chargers in EU, and "Deep Dive into Email Addresses"

  
picks regarding standards and regulations

 
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Android Getting More Locked Down

  
the hardware side

 
Red Hat's Latest Slop Promotion and Other Blog Posts

  
from official site

 
Why You Should Avoid Pop!_OS 24.04 Right Now

  
from 2 sites

 
Graphics: NVIDIA 595.71.05 and NVIDIA 580.159.03 Released

  
Graphics updates

 
today's howtos

  
only 4 more for now

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stories

 
Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)

  
2 new links

 
LWN: Remembering Seth Nickell and In Memoriam: Tomáš Kalibera

  
LWN has received the sad news that Seth Nickell passed away, on April 16, from his father, Eric Nickell

 
4MLinux 51.1 STABLE released

  
comes with the Linux kernel 6.12.83

 
Debian-based umbrelOS 1.7.0 lands with home screen shortcuts and new translations

  
Targeting home servers, umbrelOS 1.7.0 comes with home screen shortcuts, a built-in text editor

 
Operating System Upgrade With 1-2 Minutes of Downtime [original]

  
The IRC downtime was about half an hour long, but we expected complications there as early as last week

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.3, Linux 6.18.26, Linux 6.12.85, Linux 6.6.137, Linux 6.1.170, and Linux 5.15.204

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.3 kernel

 
AerynOS 2026.05 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, New Logo, and More

  
AerynOS 2026.05 independent distro is now available for download with GNOME 50.1, KDE Plasma 6.6.4, and Linux kernel 7.0. Here’s what else is new!

 
Android Leftovers

  
The next Galaxy Book could be a flagship Aluminium OS laptop powered by One UI 9

 
Forlinx UP4 – A 40×40 mm LCC + LGA system-on-module family with Rockchip, NXP, and Allwinner CPU options

  
Forlinx Embedded UP4 is a new family of pin-to-pin compatible system-on-modules currently offered with Rockchip RK3568J/RK3562J, NXP i.MX 9352, or Allwinner T527N/T536 processors

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We’re committed to championing free and open-source software

 
Games: Python, Tetris, Counter-Strike 2, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Nyarch Linux – anime-themed Linux distribution

  
Nyarch Linux is an anime-themed Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
today's howtos

  
a handful of howtos for now

 
Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Fedora Linux 44 distribution is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and featuring the latest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, and many other enhancements.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50 desktop environment.

 
LWN on Linux Kernel and Security

  
4 new articles outside paywalls

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Want Your Android Battery to Last All Day? Try These 6 Quick Fixes

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
ToaruOS – independent, from-scratch hobby operating system

  
ToaruOS is a from-scratch Unix-like operating system that provides a representative desktop OS environment for learning and experimentation

 
Slimbook Titan report 9 - Major developments, lots of news

  
My Titan is a Linux-only system designed for serious work and gaming

 
Microsoft GitHub Exodus: Technical Failures and Slopfest

  
Microsoft GitHub problems

 
KDE 6_26.04 for Slackware-current (almost free of Qt5)

  
To be honest, I was waiting for a move from Pat

 
After years of Linux, I tried GhostBSD and found it incredibly stable - and nearly unbreakable

  
This FreeBSD-based OS is for Linux users who want a reliable

 
Digging into drama at The Document Foundation

  
Membership and contribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Wireshark 4.6.5 Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities and Updates Protocol Support

  
Wireshark 4.6.5 open-source network protocol analyzer is now available for download with updated protocol and capture file support, fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, and various bug fixes.