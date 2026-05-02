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Free and Open Source Software
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Quizbite - small GNOME app to create and play quizzes - LinuxLinks
Quizbite is a small GNOME application for creating, managing, and playing quizzes.
It’s designed around multiple choice questions, with support for optional images, local quiz libraries, quiz file import and export, flashcard import, and PDF export. The project is packaged for Linux with Flatpak and uses GNOME technologies.
This is free and open source software.
Sadhana - enhance your daily Buddhist practice - LinuxLinks
Sadhana is a cross-platform desktop application for supporting Buddhist practice. It provides a structured environment for working with liturgies, mantras, deity images, practice texts, audio, and personal practice records.
The application is designed with Tibetan Buddhist practice in mind, but its custom module system lets users create practice sequences for other contemplative traditions.
This is free and open source software.
LSP Plugins - audio production suite - LinuxLinks
Linux Studio Plugins is an audio production suite that provides a broad collection of studio-oriented plug-ins for Linux and other supported platforms.
It’s designed for musicians, producers, engineers, and audio developers who need processing, analysis, routing, metering, and utility tools across common Linux audio workflows. The main repository now serves as an aggregation and build point for the wider LSP Plugins ecosystem, pulling source code from the project’s split subrepositories.
This is free and open source software.
sdrtrunk - SDR tool - LinuxLinks
sdrtrunk is an application for decoding, monitoring, recording, and streaming trunked mobile and related radio protocols with software defined radio hardware.
It can trunk-track multiple analog and digital channels from one or more USB SDR tuners or from wideband baseband recordings, and it uses playlists, channel configurations, and aliases to manage decoding, audio playback, logging, recording, and streaming.
This is free and open source software.
VBinDiff - visual binary diff - LinuxLinks
VBinDiff is a text-based visual binary diff and hexadecimal file viewer that displays file contents in hexadecimal alongside ASCII or EBCDIC text.
It can be used to inspect a single file or compare two files side by side, making it useful for examining binary data, spotting byte-level changes, searching within files, and editing file contents.
This is free and open source software.
FrameExtractor - modern video frame extraction utility - LinuxLinks
FrameExtractor is a modern video frame extraction utility built with Flutter.
It provides a clean graphical interface for saving image frames from local video files and supported YouTube URLs, using ffmpeg and yt-dlp under the hood. The project targets desktop and mobile platforms, with packaged builds available for Linux, Windows, and Android.
This is free and open source software.
HTML ESLint - ESLint plugin for linting HTML files - LinuxLinks
HTML ESLint extends ESLint with HTML-aware linting.
It can lint standalone HTML files as well as HTML embedded inside JavaScript and TypeScript template literals, and the wider project also covers React, Svelte, and Angular template workflows.
This is free and open source software.
SDR++ Community Edition - advanced Software-Defined Radio - LinuxLinks
SDR++ Community Edition is a cross-platform software-defined radio application and a community-driven fork of SDR++ that focuses on being straightforward to use while extending the original project with stronger analysis and monitoring capabilities.
It supports a broad range of SDR hardware including RTL-SDR, HackRF, LimeSDR, AirSpy, PlutoSDR, and USRP devices, making it useful for broadcast analysis, signal monitoring, and general radio exploration.
This is free and open source software.
ZDNS - high-speed DNS resolver and command line utility - LinuxLinks
ZDNS is a high-speed DNS resolver and command line utility designed for large-scale DNS measurements.
It includes its own recursive resolution code and an optimized cache for performing lookups across diverse sets of names. The software can be used from the command line or as a resolver library, with modules that define how DNS queries are made and how responses are returned.
This is free and open source software.
MoveIt 2 - robotic manipulation platform for ROS 2 - LinuxLinks
MoveIt 2 is a robotic manipulation platform for ROS 2 designed for building, prototyping, and benchmarking robot applications.
It brings together motion planning, kinematics, 3D perception, control, and navigation capabilities, and the repository includes core planning libraries, ROS integration, Python bindings, runtime components, and the MoveIt Setup Assistant for configuring robots.
This is free and open source software.
markuplint - HTML linter for markup developers - LinuxLinks
markuplint is a markup linter that helps developers improve the correctness, quality, and consistency of HTML and related markup.
It is designed for modern front-end workflows where teams need more than a basic validator, giving them a way to check conformance to web standards while also enforcing project-specific markup conventions. Its extensible architecture makes it suitable for component-driven development and broader markup review workflows.
This is free and open source software.