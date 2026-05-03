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Audiocasts/Shows: Sacha and Prot Talk Emacs, Linux Saloon Covers Many Topics
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Sacha Chua ☛ May 14: Sacha, Prot, and Philip Kaludercic Talk Emacs: Newcomer Experience
Philip Kaludercic wanted to continue the conversation from YE24: Sacha and Prot Talk Emacs - Newbies/Starter Kits. He's spent a lot of time thinking about this as one of the main contributors to newcomers-presets, so there'll probably be much to cover!
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 199 | Ubuntu 26.04
In a recent News Flight Night, discussions included Colin's use of his Surface Go with Cosmic Desktop, the release of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and updates on Framework Computer's Laptop 13 Pro. Topics also covered containerized apps and various Linux-related news, emphasizing community engagement and technological advancements.