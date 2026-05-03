news
Postgres-Related Releases: pgexporter 0.8, pgagroal 2.1, pgmoneta 0.21, and PgQue v0.1
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgexporter 0.8
The pgexporter community is happy to announce version 0.8.0.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgagroal 2.1
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmoneta 0.21
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PgQue v0.1 - Zero-bloat Postgres queue
PgQue v0.1 has been released.
PgQue is a zero-bloat Postgres event/message queue implemented in pure SQL and PL/pgSQL. It brings the PgQ architecture, originally developed at Skype, to modern Postgres environments, including managed Postgres platforms where PgQ is not included in the list of supported extensions.
PgQue uses snapshot-based batching and table rotation instead of SKIP LOCKED plus DELETE/UPDATE hot paths. This avoids the dead tuples, VACUUM pressure, index bloat, and performance drift that many in-database queues hit under sustained load.