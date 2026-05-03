Do you waddle the waddle?

The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

Arch Linux 2026.05.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO release to be powered by Linux kernel 7.0, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.

The biggest change in the Shelly 2.2 release is the major UI overhaul to simplify the usage of the application. Say goodbye to the sidebar and the system overview sections at the bottom, as Shelly 2.2’s UI was significantly simplified to a basic, tabbed window where you can just install, update, and manage your packages.

The new Star Labs firmware introduces a couple of new features, such as support for AMD Cezanne models like the Star Labs Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI-AMD.

EndeavourOS Titan Neo is the first minor update to the EndeavourOS Titan release, which arrived on March 12th, 2026, with the Linux 6.19 kernel series and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment. EndeavourOS Titan Neo is here to bump the default KDE Plasma setup to version 6.6.4 and the kernel to Linux 6.19.14.

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FreeBSD 15.1-BETA1 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2026



The first beta build of the 15.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 15.1-BETA1 amd64 GENERIC o 15.1-BETA1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 15.1-BETA1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 15.1-BETA1 armv7 GENERICSD o 15.1-BETA1 aarch64 GENERIC o 15.1-BETA1 aarch64 RPI o 15.1-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64 o 15.1-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 15.1-BETA1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 15.1-BETA1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 15.1-BETA1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 15.1-BETA1 riscv64 GENERIC o 15.1-BETA1 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/15.1/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/15.1" branch.

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