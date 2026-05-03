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Free Software Report: "60% of open source maintainers work unpaid, 60% have quit or considered quitting, and 44% cite burnout specifically."
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Ben Werdmuller ☛ Open source maintainers need to go in with open eyes
It’s pretty stark: 60% of open source maintainers work unpaid, 60% have quit or considered quitting, and 44% cite burnout specifically.
From the author: [...]
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[Old] Miranda Heath ☛ A Report on Burnout in Open Source Software Communities [PDF]
This report draws on a review of the academic literature and a qualitative analysis of OSS community discussion to explore the phenomenon of burnout in the open source software (OSS) community and what can be done to effectively address it.