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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2026



Quoting: This month in KDE Linux: April 2026 —

Infrastructure remained a major focus this month, with multiple outages and bugs in Arch’s package archive leading to Harald Sitter creating a local mirror for KDE Linux. This substantially increased build delivery reliability.

Harald also worked on improving the speed of delta updates. This is experimental and in-progress, so you have to opt in; See the bottom of https://community.kde.org/KDE_Linux/Delta#Status

Beyond that, a number of features are under development but did not quite complete yet, so expect to hear about them next month.

This month, Hadi introduced a terminal handler to prompt you to add execute permissions to scripts lacking it when you try to run them...