news
ScummVM's Google Summer of Code, Steam, and GNU/Linux Growing
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WINE or Emulation
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ScummVM ☛ Google Summer of Code 2026 – Let's welcome our new students
This year again, we had the privilege to receive many impressive proposals, and Surveillance Giant Google gave us the opportunity to mentor 4 of them for the GSoC this summer.
Ion Andrei Cristian and Mohit Bankar will both be working on helping to finish incomplete engines from our backlog, leading to yet more games being supported and helping with our preservation efforts.
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Games
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Far Far West, Die in the Dungeon and a Lot More! 2026-05-02 Edition
Between 2026-04-25 and 2026-05-02 we selected 23 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. This is an awesome week, with a really high number of games that actually sound interesting to play, as well as some that take existing genres and tweak them with a cool twist. The obvious highlight of the past week of Far Far West, a co-op shooter that’s really well done. Don’t miss the whole list below - a lot of hidden gems in there.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Survey for April 2026 shows Linux still trending well | GamingOnLinux
With the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for April 2026 now live, we've seen a decrease compared with the all-time high from last month but still a good trend.[...] We've done a little upgrade to our dedicated Steam Tracker page for the trends over time today. The old original trend line has been removed, and replaced with two trend lines: Linear and Exponential (so we satisfy everyone). They're also added as actual labelled data sets, so on the main page they can be individually toggled. Here's a snapshot: [...]
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