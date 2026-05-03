news
Ben Hutchings, GSoC Interns, and Upcoming debian.org E-mail Change (SPF)
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Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in April 2026
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Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debian welcomes the 2026 GSoC interns
We are very excited to announce that Debian has been assigned seven contributors to work under mentorship on a variety of projects with us during the
Here is a list of the projects and contributors, along with details of the tasks to be performed.
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Debian ☛ Upcoming debian.org e-mail change (SPF)
In order to assist with delivery of e-mail from @debian.org addresses, we will be introducing SPF records for debian.org in the near future, along with records for $HOST.debian.org and $SERVICE.debian.org where those are not already present.