Open Hardware/Modding/Retro/Hacking: Commodore 64, ESP32, and More

For over a decade, the Raspberry Pi has been the answer to anyone looking to get started with Linux without wrecking their main computer. You didn't have to deal with dual-boot installs or virtual machines. A cheap, sub-$50 credit card-sized computer, a microSD card, and your phone's charging brick were all it took.

But in 2026, you might be able to skip the Raspberry Pi and not regret it. The Raspberry Pi is still here, better and more capable than ever, and it's still cheap. However, it's not the only option on the market anymore. For the price you're paying, you might just be able to find something more powerful, more compatible, or both.