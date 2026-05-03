Do my adaptations help me write better programs? Maybe. My fixation on structure and understanding prevents bugs. When mistakes pop up, they usually come from wrong premises, not bad logic.

Do I stick to my principles because they produce better programs? Probably not. But they are comfortable. Fighting a compiler to craft a program that works on the first run feels terrific. Squeezing out bugs from a Python script doesn’t.

I met many people whose approach was my opposite. They pulled in behemoth frameworks. They moved on when their programs seemed to work. They feared less and experimented more. I no longer take issue with their ways. They can build things I never would.