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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu’s Official Flavour List Is Shrinking, And That’s Not a Bad Thing —

Choice is one of the hallmarks of Linux, to the point that both “distro fever” and “distro fatigue” are alive in equal measure. Historically, Ubuntu has also been known the same. Different stroke for the wide range of folks who make Ubuntu their Linux home. Many of us see this wide selection of choices as a plus, and with good reason: we get to pick and choose our exact experience and tailor it to our needs.

Ubuntu’s flavour ecosystem has long reflected this ethos rather well: Don't want GNOME? Use Kubuntu. Need something lighter? You can choose Xubuntu or Lubuntu. Need something more specialised? Take your pick of Edubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, and others. On paper, it’s the Linux philosophy of choice perfected.