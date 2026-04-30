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The ps5-linux project can turn some PlayStation 5 consoles into a Linux gaming machine
Quoting: The ps5-linux project can turn some PlayStation 5 consoles into a Linux gaming machine | GamingOnLinux —
The open source ps5-linux project has been released, allowing you to turn a PlayStation 5 into a fully fledged Linux gaming machine. With some caveats though, it only works on the "PS5 Phat" (the original PlayStation 5 model) across a few different firmware versions.
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Your PS5 can now transform into a Linux PC | The Verge
A developer has created a method to get Linux running on some versions of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. Andy Nguyen previously showed off a ported version of Ubuntu running PC games on a PS5 last month, and he’s now published the installation steps on GitHub this week.
This is a soft mod, so it won’t persist between power downs or restarts, but the Linux installation will let you play PC games once it’s up and running. So far we’ve seen GTA V running with enhanced ray tracing at 60fps in Ubuntu on a PS5, as well as Spider-Man running at 1440p resolution and 60fps.
Nguyen is relying on a patched vulnerability to transform a PS5 into a Linux PC, which means this exploit only works on disc-based PS5 consoles running older 3.xx or 4.xx firmware versions. The latest 5.xx versions of firmware aren’t supported yet. “Support for 1.xx and 2.xx firmwares may be added in the future, but we will not prioritize this effort,” says Nguyen.
Linux now Officially Available for PlayStation 5 | TechPowerUp
Hot on the heels of the news of Sony's new DRM that earned significant community backlash, Andy Nguyen, the developer who previously showed off running a full Linux installation on a PlayStation 5, has officially published their methodology and necessary steps to get the open-source operating system running on Sony's console. The hack requires a PS5 disc version running firmware version 3.00, 3.10, 3.20, 3.21, and 4.00, 4.02, 4.03, 4.50, 4.51, and there is only support for the M.2 drive in the 4.XX versions at the time of writing. There are supposedly ways to downgrade the PS5 firmware to one of the versions that still supports the hack, but those may not always work reliably. If you've followed the jailbreak steps, injected the payload and rebooted back into Linux, you should be greeted by a full Ubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon installation, replete with the Linux kernel 7.
Interestingly, the PS5 Linux installation is quite full-featured, replete with custom VRAM allocation, fan control, and a boost mode toggling—all from within the terminal or a text file, of course. There are some caveats, and driver development is still ongoing—wireless networking, for example, may require you to manually restart the WLAN adaptor to work. The Sony DualSense controllers also don't currently work via the built-in dongle, although they do with an external dongle. The output refresh rate is also limited to 60 Hz across 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions, although 120 Hz may be added later. The biggest limitation, however, is that it is a soft mod, meaning that if you restart the PS5 while in the Linux desktop, it will not boot back into the environment unless you apply the same jailbreak again. The upside of that is that the PlayStation 5's base OS isn't affected by the Linux installation, so if you want to go back to using it as a regular PS5, you can just reboot.
PS5 Linux loader goes public, turning ‘Phat’ consoles into full Linux PCs — build script includes bootable Ubuntu 24.04 image, can output 4K games at 60 FPS
Security engineer Andy Nguyen, known online as TheFlow, has publicly released ps5-linux on GitHub: a complete toolchain for booting Linux on PlayStation 5 Phat consoles running firmware versions 3.xx through 4.xx. The project, which Nguyen demonstrated running GTA V Enhanced Edition via a proof-of-concept in March, is now a documented, reproducible process that anyone with compatible hardware can follow.
The release includes a Linux payload that exploits a patched hypervisor vulnerability, a build script that produces a bootable Ubuntu 24.04 image, tools for M.2 SSD installation, and a fan and CPU/GPU boost control utility. Nguyen credits several contributors, including c0w, resulknad, flatz, and the fail0verflow and ps5-payload-dev teams.
Only PS5 Phat consoles on older firmware 3.00, 3.10, 3.20, 3.21, 4.00, 4.02, 4.03, 4.50, or 4.51 are supported, with Nguyen having said support for 1.xx and 2.xx may come later, but that it’s not a priority. Firmware 5.xx could eventually work, though Linux would run inside Sony's GameOS virtual machine with reduced performance and unknown limitations, while anything 6.xx or above is ruled out entirely. Users who want to downgrade or sideload a specific firmware version can do so using Sony's official reinstall process with the correct PUP file.
Someone modded a PS5 to run Linux and play PC games
It’s now possible to run Linux on a PS5, opening up the console to PC games, including PC versions of PlayStation exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man. Putting Linux on a PlayStation console has been a thing since the PS3 days. Really old version of the fat PS3, which was the original console and a little more open, were able to run Linux and other PC software for things like homebrew apps. This was until Sony patched the console with new firmware.
This PS5 Linux Tool Turns Sony's Console Into a Linux-Powered Gaming PC
Early last month, we showcased modder Andy Nguyen (@theflow0 on X) successfully playing Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition running under Ubuntu Linux on his own PlayStation 5. At the time, this was a private project, but Andy has since followed it up with the official release of PS5-Linux on GitHub, now making it possible for all owners of a fat (original model) PS5 running 3.XX or 4.XX firmware to run Ubuntu on the console.
The official project page on GitHub notes the specific firmware configurations supported as "3.00, 3.10, 3.20, (and) 3.21" to run without M.2 support and firmware versions "4.00, 4.02, 4.03, 4.50, (and) 4.51" to run with M.2 support. Support for earlier firmware versions "may be added in the future" but will not will be prioritized, while 5.XX firmware is also under consideration but "may not perform as good" due to Ubuntu needing to run within the GameOS virtual machine and losing "unknown" features as a result.