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today's howtos
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Red Hat ☛ How to monitor OpenShift Virtualization VMs with Zabbix
In this article, I will demonstrate how to use Zabbix integrated with Prometheus/Thanos in the Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization cluster. We will use low level discovery (LLD) to automate the discovery of all VMs, and thus monitor CPU, memory, network, etc. This is for users who need to create and monitor their OpenShift Virtualization using Zabbix, creating capacity alerts, applications, etc. I will not cover the installation of the Zabbix.
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We will create a template using the
LLDresource to process the collection of metrics for defining and creating the items and triggers.
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Linuxize ☛ Netcat Cheatsheet
Quick reference for using the Netcat nc command to test ports, listen for connections, transfer files, and send raw network requests
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotcut on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, codenamed “Resolute Raccoon,” shipped on April 22, 2026, and it is the most significant LTS release in years.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install 7-Zip on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you work with compressed archives on Linux, you already know that not every tool handles every format.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Managing a growing ebook collection without the right tool is frustrating — wrong formats, missing metadata, no way to sync with your Kobo or Kindle.
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TecMint ☛ SSH Dropped and Killed Your Job? Here’s the Fix
You logged out for a second. Maybe your VPN dropped. Maybe your laptop lid closed. Either way, that 4-hour database export you were running is gone, and you’re starting from zero.
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Andy Bell ☛ The end of responsive images
Remember, too, that this problem stems from an era where sub-3G connections were still common. There was no reliable way to tailor those requests to a user’s browsing context in a way that maintained browser-level performance optimizations — and ultimately, the solutions we got were effective, performant, and have saved unfathomable amounts of bandwidth for users. Responsive images, as a concept, are an incredible addition to the web platform. I’m proud to have been able to play a small part in it.
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Make Use Of ☛ I used one Linux command to see exactly what my apps were doing to my system
My laptop's fan ran a bit harder than usual for a few days. It was consistent even when only my browser and text editor were open, and nothing visible seemed to trigger it. Using htop showed normal CPU and memory usage, but I knew something was off.
I needed to see what the task manager wasn't showing, so I used the lsof command. This command produced a live map of all open files and resources on the computer. The results were stunning and changed the way I think of the software I run.