news
Programming Leftovers
-
Kiran Chauhan ☛ TIL: #include literally copy-paste the content of it
If you need proof then use -E compilation option. It'll print the preprocessed output. Let's also pass -P option to pretty-print the output.
-
James G ☛ Designing software with travel in mind
This has me thinking about what it means to design software with travel in mind.
Artemis has a few features related to travel. First, because Artemis is designed with mobile use in mind, the software can be used on the go. Second, Artemis lets you disable your reader at any time using the holiday and break mode feature. Third, as aforementioned, Artemis notifies you when you may have changed time zones so you can update your settings as required.
-
James G ☛ Joyful web design
Joyful web design has two tenets: first, the joy that you, the site author, feel when making web pages; second, the joy that a visitor has when encountering what you have made.
-
Alperen Keles ☛ Have we won, what now?
It is important to note that formal verification has always had a high-tension relationship with pragmatics. The academic field of formal verification is a noble one; spending years proving code correct is a rewardless endeavour, a majority of what you prove is trivial in hindsight. You prove, not because proving those small lemmas, individual theorems about some modules give you reliability; but because proving a system end-to-end gives you unmatched correctness guarantees. (on a very personal and subjective account) I believe this results in a reality where the people doing proofs have long been very passionate about the proofs themselves, the understanding one extracts in the process of doing the proof, the aesthetics of the underlying mathematics, rather than the pragmatics of correct software alone.
-
Andrea Veri: SELinux MCS challenges with GitLab Runners
GNOME’s GitLab runners use Podman as the container runtime with SELinux in Enforcing mode on Fedora. The GitLab Runner Docker/Podman executor spawns multiple containers per job: a helper container that clones the repository and handles artifacts, and a build container that runs the actual CI script. Both containers need to share a
/buildsvolume — and this is where SELinux’s Multi-Category Security (MCS) becomes a problem.
-
Christoph Mütze ☛ Shigeru Miyamoto has probably never compiled a line of code in his life and is still a better coder than most of you.
There are roughly three levels at which coding happens, and most discussion of coding only recognizes one.
-
Edward Loveall ☛ Printing Zig Structs
I recently found a new way to print formatted strings in Zig. If you’ve spent much time with the language, you’ve probably tried to print something to a console or other output. Here’s an example of what that can look like in Zig 0.16.0: [...]
-
Jeffrey M Young ☛ Functional Programmers need to take a look at Zig.
I’ve been tinkering around with Zig to explore what’s possible with comptime. Whenever I evaluate a new language I use three axes: [...]
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: binb 0.0.8 on CRAN: Maintenance
The eight release of the binb package, and first in two years, is now on CRAN and in r2u. binb regroups four rather nice themes for writing LaTeX Beamer presentations much more easily in (R)Markdown. As a teaser, a quick demo combining all four themes is available; documentation and examples are in the package.
-
Python
-
University of Toronto ☛ Learning my lesson that Python virtual environments aren't always movable
I've said before that Python virtual environments can be moved around. Well, technically that entry said 'usually', but in practice I don't remember the limitations I mentioned in that entry. And that is how a while back I renamed the top level directory of a Django virtual environment that I'd also installed the Python LSP server into, and then yesterday I was rather puzzled when I tried some Django development and GNU Emacs gave me a weird error and didn't start my LSP environment.
-