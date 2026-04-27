GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

The directive is not a pilot program or a political aspiration. France’s DINUM, the central body responsible for state digital infrastructure, has formally announced it is migrating its own workstations from Windows to Linux and has mandated that all other ministries, agencies, and affiliated public bodies submit their own migration plans before autumn 2026. The scope covers an estimated 2.5 million government devices. The directive extends well beyond the operating system: cloud infrastructure, collaborative tools, and artificial intelligence platforms are all included. French budget minister David Amiel was direct about the motivation. “We can no longer accept that our data, our infrastructure, and our strategic decisions depend on solutions whose rules, pricing, and risks we do not control,” he said. That is not the language of a procurement review. It is the language of a government that has decided American tech dependence is a strategic liability.