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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Paweł Grzybek ☛ Vim tip: substitute pattern delimiter doesn't need to be a slash
But did you know that slash / is not the only valid pattern delimiter? How many times in the past have you escaped all the slashes in the URL or file path? Any single-byte non-alphanumeric character (other than \, " or |) will do. The same one is valid for the sed CLI. Look at the example.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Piya Gehi ☛ Towards a public homelab
I haven’t been able to make progress on my homelab. The setup was all local and I was mostly working on my own, so it wasn’t as fun to work on after a point. I also started overthinking parts of the setup, which is ironical since the idea of a lab is to experiment. Then I started seeing discussions around self-hosting email, and that got me thinking about how I could reframe the project.
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Yle ☛ Finland to keep election data at home after all
The Ministry of Justice says a new electoral information system will be hosted in a data centre in Finland. Following a competitive bidding process, the Canadian IT firm CGI was selected to supply the centre.
The ministry said the move is driven by the need to keep elections secure and running reliably.
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Standards/Consortia
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Saurabh "Sam" Khawase ☛ Email is crazy
I come across email systems routinely during my day job. The quirks of this crazy contraption amazes me every time. Email is one the most successful communication technology ever built. Billions1 of emails are sent each day. More than half of it is spam, but a big chunk is transactional emails like password reset, notifications, alerts etc. Marketing campaigns which we all love to hate also contribute to 25-35%. The beauty of email is that is just works even though most people don’t know the insane complexities behind the email infrastructures.
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