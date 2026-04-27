Best Free and Open Source Software

Ham radio, or amateur radio, is a hobby and service that uses licensed operators to communicate with each other using designated radio frequencies for non-commercial purposes. This popular hobby and service brings people, electronics and communication together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones.

It’s fun, social, educational, and can be a lifeline during times of need.

This roundup looks at the finest web-based ham radio tools available for Linux. We include a good variety of tools.

Here’s our verdict on the best free ham radio tools for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.