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Best Free and Open Source Software
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7 Best Free and Open Source Linux Web-Based Ham Radio Tools - LinuxLinks
Ham radio, or amateur radio, is a hobby and service that uses licensed operators to communicate with each other using designated radio frequencies for non-commercial purposes. This popular hobby and service brings people, electronics and communication together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones.
It’s fun, social, educational, and can be a lifeline during times of need.
This roundup looks at the finest web-based ham radio tools available for Linux. We include a good variety of tools.
Here’s our verdict on the best free ham radio tools for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
OHB - replacement backend for HamClock - LinuxLinks
Open HamClock Backend (OHB) provides a replacement backend for HamClock, allowing users and groups to run the server-side services needed by HamClock without relying on the original Clear Sky Institute infrastructure.
The project generates and serves the live data, maps, feeds, and endpoints used by HamClock clients, with an emphasis on independent deployment and compatibility with the HamClock Standards.
This is free and open source software.
VictoriaLogs - high-performance log database - LinuxLinks
VictoriaLogs is a high-performance log database designed to ingest, store, and query log data efficiently across everything from small single-node deployments to larger clustered environments.
It focuses on straightforward operation with a zero-config approach, while still offering fast full-text search, analytics, and field extraction through its LogsQL query language. The software also integrates with common log collection pipelines and provides both a built-in web interface and Grafana support for exploring and visualizing log data.
This is free and open source software.
fscrypt - Go tool for managing Linux filesystem encryption - LinuxLinks
fscrypt is a high-level command-line utility for managing Linux native filesystem encryption on supported filesystems.
It provides a consistent interface for setting up encrypted directories, managing protectors and policies, and working with the kernel’s native filesystem encryption support on filesystems such as ext4 and f2fs.
This is free and open source software.
TWSLA - TWSNMP's Simple Log Analyzer) - LinuxLinks
TWSLA is a command-line log analysis tool from the TWSNMP project. It’s built for administrators and operators who want to work directly with large log sets without deploying a heavier log management stack.
The program imports logs into a local searchable datastore, then provides interactive terminal-based tools for filtering, counting, extracting, and visualising data. It supports common operational workflows such as spotting rare events, examining time-based activity patterns, and analysing suspicious or delayed log entries.
This is free and open source software.