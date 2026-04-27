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Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 Adds Support for Fedora 44, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.
Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 also updates the available search engines and graphical UI, adds a “Go to Desktop” action to the Konqueror browser, adds an option for a 3D border to the Kicker application menu, and adds drag and drop support of snapshots into other apps from the KSnapshot screenshot utility.