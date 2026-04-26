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Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.1 Release Candidate
Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.
The first Release Candidate of Linux 7.1 is now available for download from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree for early adopters who want to test it in their systems. However, you should keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, so don’t install it on a production machine!