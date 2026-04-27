Speaking of the Bitwarden clients, while I was writing this article it came out that the official Bitwarden CLI client was compromised in a supply chain attack. This is a tool that I personally use and have on all my computers, so this feels like a wake up call to me. Luckily I did not install the compromised version myself, but I think there is an argument to be made about rolling your own secret management client instead of relying on the one all the hackers are after!

In this article I'll share how the encryption of secrets works in Bitwarden and its Vaultwarden clone. I'll also include working Python code, in case you want to tinker with this and like myself, would be interested in building your own tooling to keep your secrets safe.