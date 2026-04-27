Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and FPGAs

The key piece is an Oscilloquartz OSA-5401 – a GPS-disciplined PTP grandmaster clock in an SFP form factor. These things were designed to plug into telecom switches and provide IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol timing for cellular networks. They have a built-in GPS receiver, an OCXO (oven-controlled crystal oscillator), and an FPGA that handles hardware PTP timestamping. New, they cost thousands of dollars. On eBay, a handful of decommissioned units went for $20. Now they’re unavailable. If they do appear (rarely), they’re $300-500.