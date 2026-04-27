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Linux Kernel Space and 'Foundation'
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Linux Kernel Drops AX.25 and Amateur Radio Subsystem Support
Earlier today Linus Torvalds merged a pull request to remove AX.25 and hamradio subsystem support from the Linux kernel. While the headline sounds ominous, most modern AX.25 implementations occur in software at the user level without relying on the kernel level implementation. Direwolf, for example, does not require kernel level AX.25 support. Other software relying on AX.25 may take advantage of dedicated AX.25 Python libraries.
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EE Times ☛ SUSE Extends Single-Kernel Linux Strategy from Edge to Data Center
At this week’s SUSECON 2026 in Prague, SUSE executive outlines scaling model, edge lifecycle constraints, and role of reproducible builds in supply chain trust.
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Call for Applications: Shubhra Kar Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarship Program 2026