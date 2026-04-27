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Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.1 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.

BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi April 2026 Update Adds Prometheus, Orange Pi 4 LTS Support

The April release of DietPi v10.3 introduces support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS, adds Prometheus as a new software option, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported platforms. This update focuses on improving system reliability and usability, with updates to core utilities, storage management features, and software installation workflows.

Heltec Mesh Node T096 adopts nRF52840 platform with integrated LoRa and GNSS

Heltec has introduced the Mesh Node T096, a compact development board that integrates Bluetooth, LoRa, and GNSS connectivity. The platform is designed for low-power wireless applications such as mesh networking, asset tracking, and remote sensing, with support for open-source frameworks including Meshtastic and MeshCore.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026

Big Fish Eat Little Fish

Updated This Past Day

  1. SLAPP Censorship - Part 58 Out of 200: 5RB and Brett Wilson LLP Helped Garrett and Graveley Make Equivalent of GAFAM NDAs Superficially 'Enforceable' in the UK, Using Threats
    laziness results in many hours and high lawyers' fees

    New

  2. Journalistic Malpractice: Helping Microsoft Paint 'Voluntary' Layoffs (Before PIPs) as "Buyouts"
    What does this tell us about today's media?
  3. The Man IBMers Regard or Already See as Likely Successor of Krishna (or Next CEO of IBM) is a Slop Fanatic
    How dangerously misguided
  4. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part VI - Management of the European Patent Office (EPO) Covered Up Cocaine Use, Even Colleagues Not Informed
    the self-described "fu

    New

    ing president"
  5. Who Controls Fedora? IBM and GAFAM.
    Don't for a moment believe that IBM understands GNU/Linux. We are quite certain nobody in IBM's Board of Directors uses it.
  6. State of Slop About GNU/Linux
    As the incentive to publish is reduced (competing with slop is no fun), the effort/money invested in stories goes down
  7. Links 26/04/2026: Korean Inflation, GLP-1 Drugs Linked to Cognitive Impairment, Lithuania's Public Broadcaster LRT Besieged
    Links for the day
  8. Hopefully Smooth Sailing in OS Upgrade
    There are some contingencies at hand
  9. Links 25/04/2026: "Horrible Economics of AI Are Starting to Come Crashing Down", More Restrictions Placed on Social Control Media
    Links for the day
  10. Getting Aggressive Suggestive of Loss - Part IV - Shutting Down My Existence
    Would anyone out there tolerate such messages sent from burner accounts?
  11. Gemini Links 26/04/2026: Gemini Movie Database (or GeminiMDB) and Star Trek III
    Links for the day
  12. Weeks Before Linux Removed Over 100,000 Lines of Code Due to Slop 'Bug Reports' Microsoft Paid 'Linux' Foundation to Advance Slop in the Name of 'Security'
    What can possible go wrong? Both for security and for stability.
  13. Tracking Ages of People
    To stay "safe" tell us your age
  14. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  15. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 25, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, April 25, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-20 to 2026-04-26
    3853 /about.shtml
    1792 /n/2026/04/21/Huge_Microsoft_Layoffs_Coming_Shortly_With_Financial_Report.shtml
    1589 /index.shtml
    1078 /n/2026/04/20/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_52_Out_of_200_Phil_Golding_Appointed_Bar_.shtml
    1060 /irc.shtml
    918 /n/2026/04/20/3_400_Gemini_Capsules_Accessible_and_Known_to_Lupa_A_Geminispac.shtml
    907 /browse/latest.shtml
    884 /n/2026/04/21/Apple_s_Last_Leader_Died_After_He_Had_Been_Sacked_by_Apple.shtml
    871 /n/2026/04/21/The_Register_MS_Has_Just_Published_Another_SPAM_Article_for_Slo.shtml
    850 /n/2026/04/22/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_IV_Antonio_Campinos_Allegedly_Sl.shtml
    815 /n/2026/04/19/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_I_Cocaine_Abuse_in_Family_of_Cam.shtml
    747 /n/2026/04/20/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_SPAM_With_AI_36_Times_in.shtml
    727 /browse/index.shtml
    726 /n/2026/04/20/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_II_Cocaine_Communication_Manager.shtml
    711 /n/2026/04/21/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_III_Connected_Families_The_Cocai.shtml
    680 /n/2026/04/22/EPO_President_to_Meet_the_Union_But_He_Needs_to_Resign.shtml
    670 /n/2026/04/23/Drama_at_the_European_Patent_Office_EPO_This_Week.shtml
    634 /n/2026/04/20/Links_20_04_2026_Brave_Origin_Nightly_Scuttling_USAID_Gives_Sof.shtml
    629 /n/2026/04/22/Clownflare_Cloudflare_and_the_Ecosystem_It_Wants_to_Replace.shtml
    627 /n/2026/04/20/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_II_It_s_About_Politics.shtml
    618 /n/2026/04/20/Debian_Has_a_New_Project_Leader_DPL.shtml
    618 /n/2026/04/20/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    608 /n/2026/04/21/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    591 /n/2026/04/23/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_V_Where_Does_the_Antonio_Campino.shtml
    588 /n/2026/04/18/GAFAM_Decided_to_Stop_Old_Formats_From_Working_Format_Shifting_.shtml
    581 /n/2026/04/21/The_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Needs_More_Scrutiny_Contact_Your.shtml
    573 /n/2026/04/22/Upcoming_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Not_Limited_to_Gaming_XBox.shtml
    568 /n/2026/04/21/Links_21_04_2026_Internet_Shutdowns_Bluesky_Crippled_by_DDoS_At.shtml
    562 /n/2026/04/20/Throwing_Rocks_in_Houses_of_Glass.shtml
    560 /n/2026/04/20/Gemini_Links_20_04_2026_I_Hate_Computers_and_Why_I_de_Googled.shtml
    555 /n/2026/04/22/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    546 /n/2026/04/22/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_IV_Demanding_Respect_F.shtml
    540 /n/2026/04/20/BLinks_20_04_2026_Chatbots_Motivate_Manslaughter_GAFAM_s_Tobacc.shtml
    539 /n/2026/04/21/Links_21_04_2026_Drunken_Kash_Patel_Sues_The_Atlantic_for_Repor.shtml
    536 /n/2026/04/24/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_VI_The_Strikes_Go_on_and_On.shtml
    534 /n/2026/04/21/Financial_Misery_The_Failures_of_the_Solicitors_Regulation_Auth.shtml
    530 /n/2026/04/21/There_Are_Still_Many_Debian_Developers_Alternative_to_IBM.shtml
    525 /n/2026/04/23/Links_23_04_2026_Legal_Trouble_for_Microsoft_Chronic_Fatigue_Sy.shtml
    523 /n/2026/04/22/Brett_Wilson_LLP_Working_for_Racists_and_Losing_at_the_Same_Tim.shtml
    520 /n/2026/04/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    518 /n/2026/04/22/Links_22_04_2026_YouTube_Deletes_Channels_to_Promote_US_Hegemon.shtml
    515 /n/2026/04/21/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_III_Ethics_Explained_b.shtml
    515 /n/2026/04/22/What_It_Will_Take_for_More_Nations_in_Europe_to_Move_Fully_to_G.shtml
    514 /n/2026/04/20/When_and_Why_I_Quit_Writing_Classical_GNU_Linux_Advocacy_Articl.shtml
    512 /n/2026/04/24/IBM_s_Debt_Increased_Over_5_Billion_in_3_Months_While_IBM_Laid_.shtml
    511 /n/2026/04/21/FOSS_Linux_fosslinux_com_Has_Become_a_Slopfarm.shtml
    510 /n/2026/04/21/Gemini_Links_21_04_2026_NeoVim_GeminiMDB_and_Another_New_Gemini.shtml
    510 /n/2026/04/22/Links_22_04_2026_LLM_Slop_Damaging_Users_Cognitive_Abilities_UK.shtml
    509 /n/2026/04/22/IBM_s_Shares_Have_Just_Collapsed_Again_as_a_Result_of_the_Phony.shtml
    506 /n/2026/04/21/IRC_Proceedings_Monday_April_20_2026.shtml
    500 /n/2026/04/22/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_54_Out_of_200_Alex_Matt_Automate_Twin_Cas.shtml
    499 /n/2026/04/20/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_April_19_2026.shtml
    498 /n/2026/04/22/Combatting_Racist_Abuse.shtml
    498 /n/2026/04/21/Microsoft_Lunduke_Never_Liked_Free_Speech.shtml
    494 /n/2026/04/20/Gemini_Links_20_04_2026_Fahrenheit_451_Small_Web_Advocacy_and_O.shtml
    491 /n/2026/04/22/Nuclear_Winter_at_Microsoft_This_Summer.shtml
    488 /n/2026/04/23/Media_Operatives_of_Microsoft_Paint_Microsoft_Layoffs_as_Buyout.shtml
    485 /n/2026/04/22/When_Peak_Oil_Isn_t_Just_Alarmist_Propaganda.shtml
    483 /n/2026/04/22/IRC_Proceedings_Tuesday_April_21_2026.shtml
    482 /n/2026/04/22/What_Could_Run_the_World_Instead_of_Linux.shtml
    482 /n/2026/04/21/Sense_of_Panic_at_Microsoft_the_Slop_for_Entertainment_in_Windo.shtml
    478 /n/2026/04/20/IBM_Had_Mass_Layoffs_Every_Month_This_Year_Including_at_HashiCo.shtml

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