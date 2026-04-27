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Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck and TTRPG
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Shapez 2 Factory and Vampire Crawlers - 2026-04-25 Edition
Between 2026-04-18 and 2026-04-25 we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. The highlight this week is Shapez 2 Factory that just focuses on being a factory builder that gives you a lot of freedom on how to achieve your goals, and let’s not forget Vampire Crawlers that takes the Vampire Survivor formula and adapts it in the retro first-persion view mode RPG party game genre. Here is the whole list below to consider for your Steam Deck.
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Balthazar Rouberol ☛ A much better TTRPG sound mixer than mine
Why am I excited about this? Mainly because tat is better than my own sound mixer, for the following reasons: [...]