news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026



Quoting: Kdenlive 26.04.0 released - Kdenlive —

The Kdenlive team is happy to announce the first major release of 2026. This cycle focuses on stability, interface polish and usability improvements.

For the first time in Kdenlive's history, this version includes features implemented by so many different contributors. Our developer community is growing, don't hesitate to join us building a free and open source video editing program that respects the users privacy and provides a tool to democratize communication.

In case you missed it, check out the State of Kdenlive to learn more about the project's health and the nifty features coming soon.