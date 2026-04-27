news
Web Browsers: Dillo, Brave Origin Nightly, and Firefox
-
Dillo Browser ☛ Dillo release 3.3.0
The Dillo 3.3.0 release contains several new features, configuration options and bug fixes. It is the first release to provide experimental support for FLTK 1.4 (see the details below).
-
Chromium
-
Mike Rockwell ☛ Brave Origin Nightly
It’s worth noting, Brave Origin is available for free on Linux.
-
-
Mozilla
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox’s free VPN is getting the one feature it was missing
Mozilla has attracted kudos since it added a free built-in VPN to its Firefox web browser, not least because of the generous 50 GB a month usage limit. Now it’s set to add another sweetener: server location choice. Mozilla began rolling out VPN integration in Firefox 149 for Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux to users in the UK, USA, France and Germany as a privacy shield: it hides your real IP address when browsing by routing traffic through a secure proxy server hosted by Fastly. Canada was added to that list with Firefox 150.
-