Free and Open Source Software

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Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 Adds Support for Fedora 44, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 26th, 2026

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Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.1 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.

BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi April 2026 Update Adds Prometheus, Orange Pi 4 LTS Support

The April release of DietPi v10.3 introduces support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS, adds Prometheus as a new software option, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported platforms. This update focuses on improving system reliability and usability, with updates to core utilities, storage management features, and software installation workflows.

Heltec Mesh Node T096 adopts nRF52840 platform with integrated LoRa and GNSS

Heltec has introduced the Mesh Node T096, a compact development board that integrates Bluetooth, LoRa, and GNSS connectivity. The platform is designed for low-power wireless applications such as mesh networking, asset tracking, and remote sensing, with support for open-source frameworks including Meshtastic and MeshCore.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026

radio tower

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 Adds Support for Fedora 44, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

  
Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.6 desktop environment is now available with support for new distributions, new features, and various enhancements for nostalgic KDE 3.5 fans. Here’s what’s new!

 
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Projects/Products

  
hardware leftovers

 
BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

  
BleachBit 6.0 open-source and free disk space cleaner, privacy manager, and computer system optimizer software is now available for download with many improvements and major changes.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50 desktop environment.


  
 


 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Linux doesn't need the terminal anymore, and that's actually great

  
When I first got used to Linux, I had a real rollercoaster moment with the terminal

 
I tried the most "bloated" Linux distro, and it's still better than Windows

  
Everyone dunks on Ubuntu for being bloated, and honestly, they're not wrong

 
The gaming Linux distro everyone's switching to just made sudo way more secure with your fingerprint

  
2026 has been a great year for CachyOS

 
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.3 released

  
Version 7.3 is a "milestone" release

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Review: ENux 5.2.1

  
ENux is the first operating system I've encountered which is based on Bedrock Linux

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
3 more stories, all GNU/Linux centric

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and FPGAs

  
some devices and gadgets

 
Linux Kernel Space and 'Foundation'

  
Linux and LF picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 26th, 2026

  
The 289th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending April 26th, 2026.

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.1 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.1 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!

 
Geminispace Blowing Past 3,400 [original]

  
The Web is way too bloated

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's icon styles make my home screen look like a piece of art

 
CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager

  
The CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 is now available for download with the Shelly graphical package manager, DNS-over-HTTPS, fingerprint sudo, and more.

 
There's a Linux command that shows you exactly what any running process is doing

  
I have noticed from experience that when my Linux programs fail

 
After three months on Linux, I don’t miss Windows at all

  
In January I finally made good on my threat/promise to install Linux on my desktop

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Greg Kroah-Hartman is a major Linux kernel developer best known as the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel branch

 
Almighty Linux – hybrid distribution based on Debian and Kali

  
Almighty Linux is a hybrid Linux distribution based on Debian Testing and Kali Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards-Related Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Commodore 64, Framework Laptop 13 Pro, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Ubuntu, 3 picks

 
Games: Steam Focus and GNU/Linux

  
Gaming picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Two Linux Saloon Episodes

  
2 new shows

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
What They Don't Want You to Read [original]

  
Lately my wife and I have been getting threats

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
I tested the 3 most popular Linux distros of April 2026—here's how I rank them

  
The top three Linux distros on DistroWatch right now are CachyOS, Linux Mint, and MX Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Cerberix – security-focused Linux distribution built on Arch

  
Cerberix Linux is a security-focused Arch-based distribution designed as a desktop-ready daily driver rather than a specialist live toolkit

 
Automatic brightness in Plasma

  
As an exception to my usual posts, this time I’ll write about a feature that’s already released

 
Zorin OS vs. Solus: I tested two great Linux distros for beginners to find out which is best

  
After Zorin OS 18.1 took my breath away, I wondered how well the latest Solus Linux would fare against it

 
Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

  
Solus 4.9 distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, Budgie 10.9.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, GNOME 49.5, and Xfce 4.20.

 
BSD: GhostBSD 26.1 Released and Happy 33rd Birthday to NetBSD

  
BSD news

 
Videos: Recent Shows or Clips About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
via Invidious

 
RakuOS Linux (2026.04.15) — Release Announcement

  
RakuOS Linux (2026.04.15) is a major release and our last major update for the Fedora 43 base as we begin to move towards Fedora 44

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
All Maintenance Done for Now [original]

  
Good, smooth completion

 
today's leftovers

  
with focus on GNU/Linux

 
GNU and FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty

  
Free software leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
3 stories for today

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news for today

 
Kubernetes v1.36 and More Kubernetes News

  
Kubernetes leftovers

 
This Week in GNOME and Goblint Notes

  
GNOME Desktop/GTK news

 
K Desktop Environment/KDE: Krita Monthly Report, Automatic Brightness in Plasma, and Qt No Contextless Connect

  
Qt/KDE stuff

 
Web Browsers: Incognito Mode Myths Debunked, Firefox Has Quietly Integrated Brave's Adblock Engine, Configuring Firefox

  
3 stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Kernel Space: Ceph, Slop Thrown Into Linux Without Audits, Useful Code Abandoned Based on Unverified Bot 'Audits'

  
Not a good trend

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and Flathub

  
IBM stuff mostly

 
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GrapheneOS, GNU/Linux Terminal in Android, and Apple Gimmicks

  
3 stories for now

 
Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)

  
2 new links

 
Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

  
Framework Laptop 13 Pro has been announced today by Framework Computer as a Linux-first notebook with a touchscreen display.

 
Fedora 44 New Release Date, Red Hat Pushing Slop, and Back Doors, and Microsoft (IBM Works for Microsoft)

  
really bad trajectory

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: GNU/Linux on the Odin 2 Mini, MangoHud 0.8.3, and More

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Maps for Android Auto gets a subtle update that drivers will love

 
System76 Pangolin Pro is a 3.6 pound Linux laptop with a 16 inch screen and Ryzen AI 7 350

  
The new System76 Pangolin Pro is a Linux laptop with a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel

 
CachyOS is great, but you should also try these 4 other gaming-focused Linux distros

  
If CachyOS is not your thing, there is no shortage of great alternatives

 
Ready to graduate from Linux Mint? These 3 distros are perfect for intermediate users

  
Linux Mint is a great place to start—but at some point, it stops being enough

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Duff Linux – opinionated distro based on Void

  
Duff Linux is an opinionated desktop Linux distribution based on dani-77’s d77void project

 
This Week in Plasma: fanciness in Discover and more power efficiency

  
This week includes an interesting blend of improvements. Lots of visual stuff, so get ready for a ton of screenshots and screen recordings

 
Blacklist ntfs3 and use ntfs-3g for slower but stable experience

  
Linux handles that. For all practical purposes, you can even create and format partitions as NTFS using any one of the Linux partitioning tools

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles