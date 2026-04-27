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Free and Open Source Software
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OpenHamClock - real-time amateur radio dashboard - LinuxLinks
OpenHamClock is a real-time amateur radio dashboard designed for modern operators who want DX activity, propagation data, activation spots, satellite information, and station integrations in a single browser interface.
It can run locally on a desktop or Raspberry Pi, be deployed with Docker, or be accessed remotely from a cloud-hosted instance.
This is free and open source software.
MiroTalk SFU - self-hosted WebRTC videoconferencing platform - LinuxLinks
MiroTalk SFU is a self-hosted WebRTC videoconferencing platform built on a Selective Forwarding Unit architecture powered by Mediasoup.
It supports meetings, webinars, and live broadcasting from a browser-based interface, while providing moderation, authentication, recording, collaboration, and integration capabilities for organizations that want control over deployment and data. It works across major desktop and mobile browsers and is designed to scale beyond basic peer-to-peer video calling.
This is free and open source software.
Pat - modern Winlink client for amateur radio operators - LinuxLinks
Pat is a modern Winlink client for amateur radio operators.
Written in Go and developed primarily for Linux, it lets users compose, read, and transfer Winlink messages over both internet and radio transports. It combines mailbox handling, transport flexibility, and tools for station control, making it a practical client for everyday messaging, portable setups, and peer-to-peer operation.
This is free and open source software.
OpenObserve - cloud-native observability platform - LinuxLinks
OpenObserve is a cloud-native observability platform that helps teams collect, store, and analyze operational telemetry from one system.
It combines log management, metrics, distributed tracing, and frontend monitoring, making it suitable for infrastructure monitoring, application observability, and troubleshooting across modern environments.
This is free and open source software.
BigBlueButton - virtual classroom platform - LinuxLinks
BigBlueButton is a virtual classroom platform designed for online teaching, tutoring, office hours, and collaborative learning.
It provides real-time conferencing for educators and learners, with tools for presenting lesson material, managing live sessions, and supporting interactive remote classes. The software is built for education-focused use cases and can be self-hosted on Ubuntu servers.
This is free and open source software.
Power Tab Editor - view and edit guitar tablature - LinuxLinks
Power Tab Editor is an easy-to-use cross-platform guitar tablature editor and viewer.
It’s a community-driven successor to the original Power Tab Editor 1.7, written from scratch and designed to run on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The software supports both its own Power Tab formats and several Guitar Pro formats, making it useful for musicians who need to view, edit, and manage tablature across different file types.
This is free and open source software.
SEE - inspect logs from systemd services - LinuxLinks
SEE is a terminal user interface for inspecting logs from systemd services.
The project is designed as a journal viewer with vi-style navigation, and it can open multiple service logs at the same time so you can move betwers to the log output.
This is free and open source software.