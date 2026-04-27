news
today's howtos
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CubicleNate ☛ Quick Check: UEFI vs Legacy BIOS + Secure Boot (Windows & Linux)
Doing some remote maintenance of several systems that are still running backdoored Windows 10, I realized, I had a bit of a problem doing updates to backdoored Windows 11. Many of these machines were not set up using UEFI and Secure Boot.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Java on Ubuntu 26.04
Learn how to install OpenJDK and Oracle JDK on Ubuntu 26.04. Covers Java 26, 25, and other LTS versions.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” is powerful, modern, and built on GNU/Linux 7.0, but it accumulates junk files faster than most users realize.
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ID Root ☛ How To Upgrade from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Timeshift on Debian 13
You spend hours configuring your Debian 13 system just the way you want it.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 26.04
Learn how to install PHP 8.5 on Ubuntu 26.04 with Apache or Nginx. Includes PHP-FPM setup, common extensions, and installing other PHP versions.
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peppe8o ☛ How to Monitor Hey Hi (AI) Tasks on Raspberry PI with MLFlow
In this tutorial, I will show you how to monitor Artificial Intelligence tasks running in your Raspberry PI with MLFlow.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Find info about a file updated
This is a great app, named just "i"; right click on any file, choose "File-information" and it provides lots of information about the file.
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FOSSLinux ☛ Zellij vs tmux: The Modern Terminal Multiplexer for Linux [Ed: Marcus T. has blended in slop, ruining his article with LLMs]
I switched from tmux after a decade. Here is what Zellij does better: floating panes, persistent status bars, KDL layouts, and when to stay on tmux for remote server work.
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FOSSLinux ☛ How to Supercharge Your Shell History with Atuin on Linux [Ed: And here too, a real article got contaminated with LLM slop. FOSS Linux is destroying itself and its reputation as a site.]
Replace .bash_history with a SQLite database, a full-screen search UI, and end-to-end encrypted sync across all your machines. Atuin takes five minutes to set up and immediately changes how you interact with your terminal history.