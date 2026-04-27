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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026



Quoting: Linux doesn't need the terminal anymore, and that's actually great —

When I first got used to Linux, I had a real rollercoaster moment with the terminal. At first, I was terrified of it; I thought I was one superuser command away from wiping my operating system. Then, once I had gained confidence in using it, I wanted to use it all the time. I installed apps with it, edited files with it, the full kit.

Now that I'm settling into Linux, I'm back to using the terminal more sparingly. However, it's not because I'm scared of it (although I probably should be), but because...I don't really need to use it. And the thing is, that's perfectly okay.