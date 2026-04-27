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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026



Quoting: I tried the most "bloated" Linux distro, and it's still better than Windows —

Linux has a reputation for being lightweight—the go-to solution for breathing life into old hardware that Windows gave up on years ago. You can install Linux on machines with 512MB of RAM and a processor from 2008, and they work surprisingly well. However, that doesn’t mean all Linux distros work equally well on aging, low-powered hardware.

You see, there are some distros that are specifically optimized for old and weak hardware. Likewise, there are also performance-oriented distros that are more concerned with giving you a polished, full-featured experience—an experience that’s only possible on more modern and capable hardware. Ubuntu firmly falls in the second camp—and it’s one of the most bloated and demanding distros out there.