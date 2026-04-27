I tried the most "bloated" Linux distro, and it's still better than Windows

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Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 Adds Support for Fedora 44, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 26th, 2026

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Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.1 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.

BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi April 2026 Update Adds Prometheus, Orange Pi 4 LTS Support

The April release of DietPi v10.3 introduces support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS, adds Prometheus as a new software option, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported platforms. This update focuses on improving system reliability and usability, with updates to core utilities, storage management features, and software installation workflows.

Heltec Mesh Node T096 adopts nRF52840 platform with integrated LoRa and GNSS

Heltec has introduced the Mesh Node T096, a compact development board that integrates Bluetooth, LoRa, and GNSS connectivity. The platform is designed for low-power wireless applications such as mesh networking, asset tracking, and remote sensing, with support for open-source frameworks including Meshtastic and MeshCore.

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I tried the most "bloated" Linux distro, and it's still better than Windows

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026

penguin pass out

Quoting: I tried the most "bloated" Linux distro, and it's still better than Windows —

Linux has a reputation for being lightweight—the go-to solution for breathing life into old hardware that Windows gave up on years ago. You can install Linux on machines with 512MB of RAM and a processor from 2008, and they work surprisingly well. However, that doesn’t mean all Linux distros work equally well on aging, low-powered hardware.

You see, there are some distros that are specifically optimized for old and weak hardware. Likewise, there are also performance-oriented distros that are more concerned with giving you a polished, full-featured experience—an experience that’s only possible on more modern and capable hardware. Ubuntu firmly falls in the second camp—and it’s one of the most bloated and demanding distros out there.

Read on

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