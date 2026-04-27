GNU/Linux leftovers

GNOME has always been one of the most popular desktop environments on Linux, and for good reason. It has always offered a cohesive, easy-to-navigate workspace that felt like macOS in all the right ways. It’s right up there with KDE in being one of the best desktop environments of all time.

That being said, it’s not perfect. The out-of-the-box experience is lacking, to say the least, and some of the design choices remain questionable. Thankfully, GNOME does allow for the use of extensions, some of which can completely transform the user interface. Many of these I would even consider essential, given how quirky and frustrating the default workflow can often be.