news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Make Use Of ☛ I can use GNOME without these 5 extensions, but I really don’t want to
GNOME has always been one of the most popular desktop environments on Linux, and for good reason. It has always offered a cohesive, easy-to-navigate workspace that felt like macOS in all the right ways. It’s right up there with KDE in being one of the best desktop environments of all time.
That being said, it’s not perfect. The out-of-the-box experience is lacking, to say the least, and some of the design choices remain questionable. Thankfully, GNOME does allow for the use of extensions, some of which can completely transform the user interface. Many of these I would even consider essential, given how quirky and frustrating the default workflow can often be.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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New Releases
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Neowin ☛ Ubuntu has started a 'complete redesign' of the series page on Launchpad
Canonical has reported started redesigning the series page of its venerable software collaboration and PPA hosting platform, Launchpad.
In the original Discourse post announcing the redesign, UX designer at Canonical Enzo Deng, referred to this redesign as the start of "the journey of modernizing the Launchpad user experience." He promised that this is just the "first milestone" in a planned revamp of the entire Launchpad web app.
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