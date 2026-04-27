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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 26th, 2026
This week, we got a lot of great news, starting with the release of the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS distribution, Firefox 150 web browser, and LXQt 2.4 desktop environment, and continuing with new releases of Arch Linux’s installer Archinstall, VirtualBox and QEMU virtualization software, and PipeWire sound server.
We also got new releases of the Thunderbird email client, fwupd firmware updater, Tails privacy-focused distro, BleachBit system cleaner, and CachyOS distribution. Also, this week marks the end of life for Linux kernel 6.19, while Linux kernel 7.1 enters its public testing phase with the first Release Candidate.
On top of that, I tell you all about Colorado’s exemption on Linux and Open Source, Ubuntu 26.10’s release schedule, and Framework Laptop 13 Pro. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 26th, 2026.