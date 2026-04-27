Heltec has introduced the Mesh Node T096, a compact development board that integrates Bluetooth, LoRa, and GNSS connectivity. The platform is designed for low-power wireless applications such as mesh networking, asset tracking, and remote sensing, with support for open-source frameworks including Meshtastic and MeshCore.

The April release of DietPi v10.3 introduces support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS, adds Prometheus as a new software option, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported platforms. This update focuses on improving system reliability and usability, with updates to core utilities, storage management features, and software installation workflows.

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 26th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 27, 2026



This week, we got a lot of great news, starting with the release of the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS distribution, Firefox 150 web browser, and LXQt 2.4 desktop environment, and continuing with new releases of Arch Linux’s installer Archinstall, VirtualBox and QEMU virtualization software, and PipeWire sound server.

We also got new releases of the Thunderbird email client, fwupd firmware updater, Tails privacy-focused distro, BleachBit system cleaner, and CachyOS distribution. Also, this week marks the end of life for Linux kernel 6.19, while Linux kernel 7.1 enters its public testing phase with the first Release Candidate.

On top of that, I tell you all about Colorado’s exemption on Linux and Open Source, Ubuntu 26.10’s release schedule, and Framework Laptop 13 Pro. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 26th, 2026.

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